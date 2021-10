Saturday was a slightly above average fall day with cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-’60s. Saturday evening into Sunday will stay mostly cloudy. Overnight the winds will shift from South to East. The low temperature will be in the mid 50’s with an isolated light scattered shower possible. The better chance for light scattered showers is early Sunday morning to mid-afternoon. Mostly will stay dry with cloudy skies on Sunday. The high on Sunday will be near 70.

