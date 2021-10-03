CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB playoff picture, standings, AL wild-card scenarios: Red Sox, Yankees lead four-team race

 6 days ago

The 2021 Major League Baseball regular season wraps up Sunday, and baseball's playoff picture is taking its final shape. We enter Sunday officially with eight of our 10 postseason teams in place, as the White Sox, Giants, Dodgers, Brewers, Rays Cardinals, Astros, and Braves have secured berths. The only things left to sort out are whether the Giants or Dodgers win the NL West (the Giants enter Sunday with a magic number of one) and who will play in the AL Wild Card Game as four teams (the Yankees, Red Sox, Mariners and Blue Jays) fight for two spots.

