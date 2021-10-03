Hayes named HHS boys hockey coach following MacPherson’s resignation
Scott Hayes was named coach of the Hopkinton High School boys hockey team, following the resignation of Chris MacPherson. Hayes was hired as the girls hockey coach last year after coaching at various levels over the previous several seasons. His experience includes a stint as an assistant coach at Becker College. He played collegiately at Tufts after a high school career at Noble & Greenough School in Dedham.hopkintonindependent.com
