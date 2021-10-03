CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hockey

Hayes named HHS boys hockey coach following MacPherson’s resignation

By Hopkinton Independent
hopkintonindependent.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScott Hayes was named coach of the Hopkinton High School boys hockey team, following the resignation of Chris MacPherson. Hayes was hired as the girls hockey coach last year after coaching at various levels over the previous several seasons. His experience includes a stint as an assistant coach at Becker College. He played collegiately at Tufts after a high school career at Noble & Greenough School in Dedham.

hopkintonindependent.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Ledger

Winter Haven's Tate resigns as head football coach

WINTER HAVEN — Winter Haven football coach Charlie Tate resigned on Wednesday as both the head coach and as a teacher, school officials confirmed. An email from Polk County schools spokesman Jason Geary state, "Polk County Public Schools is conducting an internal review regarding a report of a recent interaction that Mr. Tate had with a student during a PE class. We cannot comment further due to the pending nature of our internal review."
WINTER HAVEN, FL
The Decatur Daily

Decatur native named European League of Football's assistant coach of the year

Kendral Ellison, a Decatur native and Austin High alum, was named the European League of Football’s assistant coach of the year during an awards ceremony last week. After graduating from Austin, Ellison played at Rhodes College in Memphis and then began an international career in Europe. He currently serves as...
DECATUR, AL
hopkintonindependent.com

HHS boys soccer enjoys fast start

The Hopkinton High School boys soccer team wasted no time getting out of the gate with three wins and a tie against one loss, with a positive goal differential that coach Garrett Sawyer said is indicative of a team that is well balanced and talented on both ends of the field.
HOPKINTON, MA
BBC

David Ralph named new England and GB women's hockey coach

Assistant coach David Ralph has been promoted to become the new head coach of the Great Britain and England women's hockey teams. The former Scotland international has twice been interim head coach, guiding England to EuroHockey bronze in 2017. He takes over from Mark Hager who resigned after leading GB...
HOCKEY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hhs#Becker College#Coaching#Hopkinton High School#Tufts#Noble Greenough School#Tri Valley League
phillyhockeynow.com

‘Life is fragile’: Kevin Hayes touched by outpouring of support from hockey community

One month and one day ago, everything changed for Kevin Hayes. The death of his older brother, Jimmy, at just 31 years old changed his life forever. Kevin Hayes met with the media on Friday for the first time since Jimmy’s death. He spent the first nearly five minutes talking about his brother and the support he’s received over the past month.
NHL
Duluth News Tribune

Gophers extend hockey coach Motzko's contract through 2026

MINNEAPOLIS — It is rare for anyone to know exactly what they will be doing four years from now. That is a unique luxury offered to Minnesota Gophers men’s hockey coach Bob Motzko this week. On Thursday, Sept. 30, the University of Minnesota announced a three-year extension of Motzko’s contract,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
hudsonvalley360.com

FIELD HOCKEY: RPI’s Bonci named Liberty League Rookie of the Week

TROY — Taconic Hills graduate Delana Bonci scored the lone goal of the game for the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) field hockey team on Sunday and on Monday was honored as the Liberty League Rookie of the Week. An attack, Bonci scored less than a minute into the fourth quarter...
TROY, NY
hopkintonindependent.com

Hopkinton Today: Monday, Oct. 4

Good morning, Hopkinton! Welcome to the daily update we call Hopkinton Today — a quick recap of yesterday’s news, highlights of what’s on tap, and a photo and video of the day. This year on Halloween morning, a couple hundred people, many in costume, will run a 5K to raise...
HOPKINTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
WKTV

Kopek named head coach of Clinton girls ice hockey program

CLINTON, N.Y. - The Clinton girls ice hockey team has named Rob Kopek as the third head coach in program history, Wednesday. Kopek takes over after spending the past four seasons as an assistant with the Warriors. He'll succeed Melissa Lomanto, the SUNY Morrisville women's ice hockey coach who lead Clinton last season while the Mustangs sat out amid the pandemic.
CLINTON, NY
uvmathletics.com

Men’s Hockey East Preseason Coaches’ Poll Announced

BOSTON – The Vermont men's hockey team has been selected 11th overall in the 2021-22 Hockey East Preseason Coaches' Poll. The league made the announcement on Monday afternoon. RELATED LINKS. Buy Mercyhurst Tickets (Oct. 2) Reigning Hockey East champions UMass received 107 points and eight first place votes. Boston University...
BOSTON, MA
Daily Gazette

Union, RPI tied for eighth in ECAC Hockey men’s coaches poll

Union College and RPI are separated by 15.8 miles. In the ECAC Hockey coaches preseason poll that was announced Monday, there is no separation. The Dutchmen and Engineers finished tied for eighth in the poll with 40 points each. Neither team played last season because of the coronavirus pandemic. They...
SCHENECTADY, NY
rolltide.com

Coaching Staff Names Seven Players of the Week following Southern Miss Victory

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama coaching staff selected seven players of the week following Alabama's 63-14 win over Southern Miss last Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Roydell Williams and Bryce Young on offense; Will Anderson Jr. and Christian Harris on defense; and Slade Bolden, Jaylen Moody and Jameson Williams on special teams all earned the accolade for their play against the Golden Eagles.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Newport Plain Talk

Brooks resigns, Lowe named interim head coach of Eagles

The Cosby High Eagles boys’ basketball program will have new leadership for the 2021-22 campaign. Eagles’ head coach Kurt Brooks resigned from the program. The move comes a little over a month before the season tips off in November. With Brooks stepping down, longtime Cosby assistant and current coach of...
COSBY, TN
The Morning Call

Former Bethlehem Catholic coach Mike Frew named interim men’s basketball coach at Moravian University

It was Moravian College that brought Mike Frew to the Lehigh Valley as a college basketball player in the late 1990s and he has been entrenched in the local hoops community ever since. He’ll be even more entrenched this coming season as the Greyhounds’ interim men’s basketball coach. Frew, who coached the Bethlehem Catholic boys varsity for four seasons from 2011-15, replaces Shawn ...
midkansasonline.com

Bulldog tennis coach resigns

McPherson College men’s and women’s tennis coach Clay Allen has stepped down from his coaching duties, effective immediately. Allen took over the Bulldog programs in the summer of 2020 in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic. Last fall he helped guide the top men’s and women’s doubles team to an ITA regional championship that earned them a trip to the prestigious ITA Oracle Cup in Rome, Georgia.
MCPHERSON, KS
thesalinepost.com

Jake Fosdick Resigns From Saline Varsity Boys' Basketball Coaching Position

Jake Fosdick, the fiery head coach of the Saline boys' varsity basketball team, has resigned. Fosdick, coach of the Saline basketball program since 2015-16, announced his resignation on Twitter. "Today I stepped down from head coaching position at Saline High School. It has been an honor coaching where I grew...
SALINE, MI
Santa Cruz Sentinel

Alyssa Munchinsky, 23, named MVC’s girls basketball coach

WATSONVILLE — Alyssa Munchinsky, 23, isn’t too far removed from her career as a high school basketball player to remember the things that made it a special time in her life. Now in her second year as a language and literature teacher at Monte Vista Christian School, Munchinsky is returning...
WATSONVILLE, CA
theScore

Sun's Jones wins MVP, Miller named Coach of the Year

The Connecticut Sun are taking home some hardware ahead of their playoff opener Tuesday evening. Jonquel Jones was named the 2021 WNBA MVP in a landslide vote, the league announced Tuesday. The 6-foot-6 forward received 48 of 49 first-place votes after leading the Sun to the No. 1 seed while averaging 19.4 points and a league-leading 11.2 boards over 27 appearances.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy