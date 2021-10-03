Wicked good time at HCA’s Halloween 5K

This is a FREE event! A 5k happening on Saturday, October 16th with free food, music and prizes up for grabs, plus you can do some good!. Pretty cool! A 5k coming to Meridian on Saturday, the 16th that's totally free! If you'd like to help support financially, you can do so buy purchasing a shirt, but regardless, come on down! Fleet Feet Meridian posted, "Come join us for a fun, FREE community event on Saturday October 16th. There will be music, food, and prizes for more than just the podium finishers. Family, Friends, Walkers, Runners, and Strollers are all welcome! A portion of the proceeds from the optional t-shirts will go to our charity partner, Because International, who provides shoes and solutions to alleviate poverty.

MERIDIAN, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO