Prep volleyball weekend roundup: Imbler sweeps weekend series

IMBLER — The Panthers gained two consecutive wins this weekend, improving to 9-3 on the year and 7-1 in league play. The Imbler volleyball team swept Elgin in three sets on Oct. 1 and swept Griswold on Oct. 2.

Imbler hosted Elgin on Friday, winning comfortably against a Huskies team that was coming off two straight wins. The Panthers won the first set 25-13, setting the tone early. The first set would go on to be Elgin’s highest scoring set, as Imbler won the next two frames 25-10 and 25-12.

Harvest Coston led the way with a team-high six kills and four aces. Allison Stirewalt had one block, two aces and four kills. Emily Arnoldus tallied a team-high eight digs in the victory.

Imbler followed up on Oct. 2 with another three-set sweep over Griswold, the team’s third straight win. The Panthers won the sets 25-12, 25-17 and 25-5.

Coston was efficient again, totaling five kills, three aces and four digs. Arnoldus and Joelle Treat both recorded three aces in the win.

Imbler will have a few days off before traveling to Powder Valley on Oct. 8

Cove wins two matches over the weekend

COVE — The Cove volleyball team had a successful weekend, besting Wallowa and Pine Eagle on back-to-back days.

The Leopards won the first two sets in tight fashion, closing out 25-19 and 25-18 advantages. In the third set, Cove won 25-12 to take a three-set victory.

Rachel Baird was phenomenal for Cove, tallying 12 kills. Lucy Matthews led the way with nine aces in a dominant win for the Leopards.

Cove followed up with a similar effort on Saturday, beating Pine Eagle in three straight one-sided sets. The Leopards won 25-12, 25-9 and 25-9 to sweep its weekend opponents.

Cove is now 6-8 overall and 6-3 in league play, with a matchup at home against Enterprise awaiting on Oct. 5.

Powder Valley picks up two wins at Adrian

ADRIAN — The Powder Valley volleyball team won back-to-back contests at Adrian High School on Oct. 1, knocking off Jordan Valley and Adrian.

Jordan Valley played tightly with the Badgers through four hard-fought sets. Powder Valley lost the third set, but won the remaining sets 25-22, 25-23 and 25-22.

Powder Valley had a little more breathing room against Adrian, but the Antelopes still played close through three sets. The Badgers won 25-16, 25-20 and 25-15.

Joseph extends winning streak

HALFWAY — The Joseph volleyball team kept its incredible winning streak alive, tallying its 12th straight victory after beating Pine Eagle on the road on Oct. 1

The Eagles won in three sets, improving their record to 16-3 overall and 7-0 in league play. Joseph has won 23 of its last 25 sets in what is turning out to be a strong season.

Up next, Joseph will host Wallowa on Oct. 5.

Enterprise splits weekend series

JOHN DAY — Enterprise went 1-1 this weekend, losing to Grant Union and defeating Pilot Rock in the ensuing match of the day on Oct. 2.

The Outlaws were swept by the Prospectors, losing 25-17, 25-10 and 25-14. Enterprise followed up with a strong showing against Pilot Rock. The Outlaws bested the Rockets 26-14, 25-16 and 25-18 after losing the first set.

The win brings Enterprise’s overall record to 8-4 and its league record to 1-2. Up next, the Outlaws will play a doubleheader against Heppner and Stanfield at Stanfield High School on Oct. 4.