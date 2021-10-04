CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell, ID

College men’s soccer roundup: Eastern keeps up good form, beats the College of Idaho

By DAVIS CARBAUGH The Observer
Buy Now Freshman Dawson Heuett dribbles around a defender during a match against Corban on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Eastern Oregon lost the match 2-1 at Community Stadium. Alex Wittwer/The Observer

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Eastern Oregon men’s soccer team kept its momentum going, winning its third match in the last four contests. The Mountaineers bested the College of Idaho 3-1 on Sunday, Oct. 3, improving to 3-5-0 on the year and 3-2-0 in league.

Carlos Murillo got the scoring started for the Mountaineers with a 17th minute finish against the Yotes’ goalkeeper. Murillo currently leads the team with two goals this season.

Both teams remained neck-and-neck throughout the first half, as Eastern took a 1-0 lead into the intermission. However, both sides ramped up the goal scoring in the second half.

In the 67th minute, Erick Diaz converted a penalty kick to give the Mountaineers a 2-0 lead. Just five minutes later, Emil Powles scored the College of Idaho’s first goal of the lead to cut the deficit to 2-1.

With the Yotes still in reach of an equalizer, Angel Rojas put a comeback attempt to bed with a goal in the 84th minute. Dawson Heuett assisted on the score.

After an 0-4 start to the year, the Mountaineers have looked much more composed in recent matches. Up next, Eastern will look for a win at Rocky Mountain College on Oct. 8.

