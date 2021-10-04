Whatever Happened to The Cast of The Help?

Time is about the only thing that’s really going to hamper another Riddick movie since the amount of time it’s taken between Pitch Black and Chronicles of Riddick and then the latest Riddick movie in 2013 was substantial enough to make a difference in the story thus far. The upside is that Vin Diesel is still capable of putting on this role and making it work since the last movie wasn’t what some would call an immediate blockbuster, but it was successful all the same and it was fun to watch up to a point since Riddick is the type of character that people tend to enjoy without question. But it does have to be said that since Vin Diesel is in his 50s now it might be wise to either think about making Furya, the next movie in line, one of the last, or find someone that can carry the torch if there’s a desire to keep up the story of Riddick, since despite being in great shape at his age, one of these days Diesel is going to age out of this role.

