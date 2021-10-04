Whatever Happened to The Cast of The Help?
Based on the 2009 novel of the same name, The Help became one of the most memorable movies of 2011. The Help took a look at race relations in the segregated south through the eyes of two Black housekeepers who lived and worked in Jackson, Mississippi during the early 1960s. Not only were they paid very little for their work, but they were disrespected and disregarded on the job. Every day, they had to tend to the homes of upper-middle-class white families while they themselves were living in poverty. Not only was the movie a major hit at the box office, but it was also considered a critical success by reviewers. In addition to that, the movie also proved to be a great way for the cast members to share their skills with the world. In the years since the movie’s release, some of the cast members have gone on to become some of the most familiar faces in the industry. Continue reading to find out what happened to the cast of The Help.www.tvovermind.com
Comments / 0