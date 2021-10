Four vehicles were reported stolen in five days, from August 27 to September 1, according to the Manhattan Beach Police Department. The thefts occurred on the 4300 block of Highland, the 1600 block of PCH (in Hermosa, belonging to a Manhattan Beach resident), the 1300 block of Marine Avenue, and the 1300 block of 10th Street. Additionally, catalytic converters were taken from cars on the 2000 block of Valley, and 2600 block of Poinsettia, both on August 26, according to police reports. Three vehicles were also burglarized: a car lock was damaged on the 3500 block of Sepulveda, a wallet was stolen from a car on the 1400 block of Manhattan Beach Blvd., and miscellaneous items were taken from an unlocked car on the 4000 block of Ocean Drive.

MANHATTAN BEACH, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO