Vols report card: Missouri

By Patrick Brown
247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, Mo. — Tennessee notched its first SEC win of the season with an emphatic beatdown of Missouri on Saturday, leaving Columbia with a 62-24 victory that was the most lopsided win for the Vols since 2010. First-year head coach Josh Heupel’s team was dominant from the start, opening up a 28-3 lead after the first quarter and leading 45-10 at the break, making the second half a formality. Tennessee rolled up 683 yards of offense and averaged 8.8 yards per play, while the defense allowed just 10 points in the first three quarters.

