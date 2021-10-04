Vols report card: Missouri
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Tennessee notched its first SEC win of the season with an emphatic beatdown of Missouri on Saturday, leaving Columbia with a 62-24 victory that was the most lopsided win for the Vols since 2010. First-year head coach Josh Heupel’s team was dominant from the start, opening up a 28-3 lead after the first quarter and leading 45-10 at the break, making the second half a formality. Tennessee rolled up 683 yards of offense and averaged 8.8 yards per play, while the defense allowed just 10 points in the first three quarters.247sports.com
