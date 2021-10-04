Pigmented Powdered Lipsticks
Hit beauty brand CLE Cosmetics is back with new shades of its signature Melting Lip Powder. One of CLE Cosmetics' most loved products is its Melting Lip Powder, which is essentially a pigmented powder that transforms into a matte lip tint when applied with a little friction. Now, this magical lip tint product comes in even more hues for fans to love. This fall, fans can get their hands on fall-friendly shades such as Lady Guava, which is a rich coral orange shade with hints of pink. There's also Berry Mauve, which is a more deep pink-purple hue. Best of all, the Melting Lip Powder can double as an eyeshadow or blush in a pinch.www.trendhunter.com
