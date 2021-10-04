CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Makeup

Pigmented Powdered Lipsticks

By Katherine Pendrill
TrendHunter.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHit beauty brand CLE Cosmetics is back with new shades of its signature Melting Lip Powder. One of CLE Cosmetics' most loved products is its Melting Lip Powder, which is essentially a pigmented powder that transforms into a matte lip tint when applied with a little friction. Now, this magical lip tint product comes in even more hues for fans to love. This fall, fans can get their hands on fall-friendly shades such as Lady Guava, which is a rich coral orange shade with hints of pink. There's also Berry Mauve, which is a more deep pink-purple hue. Best of all, the Melting Lip Powder can double as an eyeshadow or blush in a pinch.

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

Related
temptalia.com

Giorgio Armani Lip Power Satin Lipstick Swatches (x17)

Giorgio Armani Lip Power Satin Lipstick ($38.00 for 0.11 oz.) is a new formula that launched a few weeks ago. There are supposed to be 25 shades available, though I haven’t seen all 25 carried in the US, so here are 17 of the shades I was able to purchase when they initially launched. The formula is supposed to be long-lasting, lightweight, and have buildable, vivid color in a satin finish.
MAKEUP
whowhatwear

Trust Me—These Lipstick Colors Will Be Everywhere This Autumn

When I say that my excitement for autumn knows no bounds, I’m not exaggerating. My stomach practically does summersaults thinking about cozy knitwear, festive drinks, and—my favorite of all—fall makeup looks. Specifically when it comes to lipstick. My go-to makeup look in the colder months is usually a browny-orange shadow on the eyes with something shimmery on top, a simple sweep of highlighter across my cheekbones, and a dark lip to finish it all off. Whether it’s a vampy red or a deep berry tone, it’s probably already in my lipstick collection—and that collection really comes into its own during the autumn months.
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

ColourPop 300 Years Pressed Powder Shadow

ColourPop 300 Years is a very warm-toned, medium peach with a metallic finish. It is a limited edition eyeshadow that retails for $4.50 and contains 0.05 oz. Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Explore Temptalia. Sydney Grace x Temptalia. Our collaboration is now...
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

Makeup by MarioUltra Suede Lipstick Collection

“This next-generation matte lipstick is super comfortable, with a soft, suede-like feel. It’s weightless and long-lasting and blurs the lips for a soft-focus finish.” — Mario.” The most comfortable matte lip color comes in 20 gorgeous shades for all skin tones. A sophisticated full-coverage, matte lip color with suede-like finish....
MAKEUP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eyeshadow#Cle#Pigmented Powdered#Cle Cosmetics#The Melting Lip Powder
temptalia.com

ColourPop Plucked Velvet Blur Lux Lipstick

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. ColourPop Plucked Velvet Blur Lux Lipstick ($7.50 for 0.12 oz.) is a deep berry with cooler undertones and a satin sheen. It had semi-sheer, buildable color coverage that adhered fairly evenly to my lips, but there were very small bits that seemed like "clumps" in the photo (though I didn't feel anything when I pressed my lips together).
MAKEUP
Refinery29

5 Popular ’90s Lipstick Shades We’re Still Obsessed With In 2021

If you're a beauty enthusiast with a TikTok account, you'll know that the '90s are trending big time. Sleek bobs, thin eyebrows (yes, really), and matte skin are all back with a vengeance, but none are getting more hits than the '90s lip. From ultra-light nude to dark and brooding...
MAKEUP
Elle

Clinique's Viral Black Honey Lipstick Is Back In Stock

The lipstick that launched 1,000 dupes, went insanely viral thanks to a Lord of the Rings-obsessed TikToker, and promptly sold out everywhere is finally back in stock. Before it sells out again, it's time to grab your wallet and place that order. Black Honey has been around for decades, but it's no wonder why it's having a resurgence in popularity. The berry-toned color makes it look like you took a nice swig of Cabernet, and it suits everyone. It has a slightly glossy finish that's youthful and yummy, without sliding off your lips when you sip your morning latte.
MAKEUP
Vogue Magazine

La Bouche Rouge and Unconditional Just Created the Perfect Go-With-Anything Lipstick

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Since launching Unconditional in 2015, the Australian stylist Ilona Hamer and French photographer Alexandra Nataf have captivated legions of discerning women the world round with their quietly striking editorials which feature Lauren Hutton and a Chanel Métiers d’Art gold-threaded coat, say, as prominently as vintage Levi’s and a social media-averse art director. “We’ve always wanted to do things that had a realness to them,” Nataf muses from her home in Los Angeles on a recent three-way call. Much the same could be said about the creative duo’s first foray into beauty: a nude lipstick made in partnership with Nicolas Gerlier’s La Bouche Rouge, the Paris-based sustainable cosmetics house known for its highly-pigmented collaborations with the likes of Anja Rubik and Chloë Sevigny.
MAKEUP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
thezoereport.com

The French Way to Wear Red Lipstick, According to Violette

Trends come and go, but the American obsession with the French je ne sais quoi will never wane. How is it that French women can appear so put together, yet unbothered? Exhibit A: Makeup artist Violette Serrat — a living embodiment of the French approach to effortless glam — known for her signature smudged lip, penchant for delicate glitter, and perfectly-mussed strands. It makes sense that storied French beauty house Guerlain would tap her as its new creative director, launching with a collection of matte, long-wearing lipsticks called Rouge G Luxurious Velvet in shades that range from moody fuchsia to deep red.
MAKEUP
TrendHunter.com

Ice Cream-Inspired Protein Powders

The Ascent Cookies & Cream Native Fuel Whey Protein powder supplement is a limited-edition launch from the brand that's focused on providing consumers with a dessert-inspired way to shake up their post-workout routine. The protein powder features the premium, ice cream-inspired flavor of cookies and cream, which will help to...
LIFESTYLE
TrendHunter.com

Fall-Themed Outdoor Wearables

Gramicci works in collaboration with Deus Ex Machina on a new collection of apparel designs that are made for the colder seasons of the year. The duo is no stranger to one another, having worked together in the past. The new range of offerings includes jersey designs, headwear, fleece items, and accessories.
APPAREL
musingsofamuse.com

$10 Tarte Mascara, Lipsticks, Glosses, and More

Tarte’s Birthday Celebration continues! Sign up for an account (it’s free), log in, and use code BDAY to get 50% off some of my personal favorites like Lights, Camera, Lashes Mascara, Maracuja Juicy Lip, and Quench Lip Rescue!. Enjoy!
MAKEUP
bravotv.com

Katie Maloney-Schwartz Found the Perfect Dark Red Lipstick for Fall

In the clip above, Katie Maloney-Schwartz says: "I swear by a lot of beauty products." And it looks like the Vanderpump Rules cast member has discovered one more product that she's willing to go to bat for. In a September 30 Instagram post, Katie looked ready for fall in a...
MAKEUP
marthastewart.com

What's the Difference Between Powdered and Liquid Dye?

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. When we're looking for a creative activity to pass the time, many of us choose to roll up our sleeves and dip various household items including white shirts and socks into dye for some creativity and fun. While dying is especially popular in the warmer months, there's no reason why you can't do it all year long. The outcome is a kaleidoscope of color that made your otherwise simple items vibrant and new again. But before you begin your next project at home, it's important to learn the difference between powdered and liquid dye and how each one of these supplies is each used.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Byrdie

The Best October Beauty Launches: From Cozy Candles to the Perfect Brown Lipstick

Although October unofficially marks the beginning of the spooky season, it's also peak fall and a great excuse to get cozy with your approach to self-care and wellness. This month, we're all about diving into the new products that evoke warmth and peace. It is no coincidence that a notable theme of this moon includes "sweater weather."
SKIN CARE
TrendHunter.com

Vegan Sustainable Cosmetic Packaging

Faber-Castell Cosmetics Launched the Reverie concept for more sustainable packaging innovation. The new concept features vegan and natural ingredients as well as nourishing formulas that contain vitamin E, shea butter, and bisabolol. Reverie responds to consumer demands for environmentally conscious and dynamic products among the upcoming generation Z. The brand's...
MAKEUP
TrendHunter.com

Celebrity Shapewear Pop-Ups

The first SKIMS pop-up store recently opened its doors in Paris and the design by Willo Perron is full of beige-colored display units that are chunky in size and glossy in texture. The pop-up for Kim Kardashian's own brand of underwear, loungewear and shapewear spans 280 square meters of the Parisian department store Galeries Lafayette Paris Haussmann.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Recyclable Eyeshadow Tins

The first-ever Glossier eyeshadow palette features versatile monochromatic color combinations and packaging designs that are refillable and recyclable. The essential eyeshadow trios can be found in warm oranges, rich terracottas and peachy pinks that are perfect for mixing and matching. Each of the Glossier Monochromes contains a matte, a satin...
MAKEUP
TrendHunter.com

Ultra-Hydrating Skincare Boosters

MONAT's Hydration Booster is a solution for instantly leaving the skin feeling plumped and replenished. The ultra-hydrating serum is formulated with ingredients like pure hyaluronic and polyglutamic acids, vitamin, marine algae, and fruit extracts, which help to hydrate even sensitive skin and provide long-lasting benefits. Coconut water, vegan collagen and marine algae are other key ingredients in the super-hydrating formula.
SKIN CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy