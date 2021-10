HOPE - Two minor earthquakes rattled parts of Dickinson County Wednesday. The first was a 2.3 magnitude quake that struck at 11:02 a.m. Wednesday, a little more than two miles east-northeast of Hope, according to the Kansas Geological Survey. The quake was centered just east of Quail Road between Kansas Highway 4 and 800 Avenue.

DICKINSON COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO