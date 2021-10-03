CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Venom 2’ Sinks Its Teeth Into $90 Million Domestic Debut, Shattering Pandemic-Era Record; Bond Soars Overseas While Sopranos Gets Whacked At Home

Box Office Mojo
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first weekend in October usually kicks off the cozy sweater-and-pumpkin spice latte season. But this year, it also signaled the long overdue return of the sort of hand-over-fist blockbusters that dominated the multiplex before the arrival of COVID. Hard on the heels of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ record-setting September, Sony’s supervillain sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, shattered all previous pandemic-era benchmarks with a massive $90.1 million bow in North America, making the case that the Hollywood tentpole is finally back. Further evidence came from abroad, where the latest 007 outing, No Time to Die, bowed to $119 million ahead of its U.S. release next weekend. But it wasn’t all good news: While United Artists’ animated The Addams Family 2 scared up an $18 million domestic debut, Warner Bros.’ much-anticipated Sopranos prequel, The Many Saints of Newark, got whacked on arrival, pulling in just $5 million as fans said “fuggedaboutit” to seeing their favorite mobsters on the big screen.

www.boxofficemojo.com

Comments / 0

Related
imdb.com

Box Office: ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Sinks Teeth Into Impressive $11.6 Million in Previews

“Venom: Let There Be Carnage” roared to a monstrously good $11.6 million in Thursday previews, injecting an enervated box office with a much needed shot of adrenaline. The superhero sequel is a key piece in Sony Pictures’ grand ambitions to turn its cinematic licensing deal for the Spider-Man comics into a grand Spider-verse (see upcoming films on wall-crawler villains such as Kraven the Hunter and Morbius). The preview results fall just behind the $13.2 million that “Black Widow” pulled in two months ago, which was a record for Covid times. They are better than the $8.8 million that “Shang-Chi” generated in previews and the $7.1 million that “F9” made in previews.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Gandolfini
Person
Charlize Theron
Person
Chloe Grace Moretz
Person
Ben Platt
invezz.com

Is Imax stock a buy as ‘Venom 2’ smashes the pandemic era box office record?

Imax shares on Monday spiked more than 4% after Venom 2 smashed the pandemic box office record. Sony’s second instalment of the Venom film series delivered $90 million domestically in the opening weekend. James Bond’s latest film ‘Not Time to Die’ opened with $119 million industry-wide overseas. On Monday, Imax...
MOVIES
boxofficepro.com

Weekend Report: Venom: Let There Be Carnage Explodes w/ $37.25M Domestic Opening Day, Pacing for $75-80M+ Frame; No Time to Die Eyes $100M+ Overseas Debut

Saturday Report: Sony’s theatrically exclusive play for Venom: Let There Be Carnage is paying off in a massive way this weekend. The studio reports their Marvel anti-hero sequel scored $37.25 million domestically on opening day Friday, representing the second largest first-day gross of any film in October history behind Joker‘s $47.55 million two years ago and of any film during the pandemic era behind only Black Widow‘s $39.5 million in July.
MOVIES
Den of Geek

Venom 2 Box Office Shatters Franchise and COVID Records

It would seem reports of movie theaters’ demise were greatly exaggerated. That seemed obvious last month when Shang-Chi performed beyond expectations and earned $94.7 million over a four-day holiday weekend. Yet it seems even more clear now since Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the follow-up to Tom Hardy’s madcap 2018 superhero movie, blasted past the box office records set by its predecessor, as well as every other film to open in a traditional three-day window since the COVID-19 pandemic started.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sopranos#Pandemic#Sinks#Covid#United Artists#Venom 2#Vod#Black Widow
binghamtonhomepage.com

Reaching pre-pandemic levels, ‘Venom’ debuts with $90.1M

NEW YORK (AP) — Pandemic moviegoing is finally starting to look like pre-pandemic moviegoing. Sony Pictures’ Marvel sequel “Venom: Let There Be Carnage”blew away expectations to debut with $90.1 million in ticket sales, making it easily the best opening of the pandemic, according to studio estimates Sunday. “Venom: Let There...
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Venom 2’ Scores The Highest-Grossing Pandemic Opening Weekend With A $90 Million Debut

This weekend showed some impressive signs of life returning to the box office and that blockbusters remain the big draws for audiences both domestic and international. According to various box office reports (Gitesh Pandya for one), “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” surpassed “Black Widow” ($80.3 million) and the original “Venom” ($80.2 million) earning an estimated $90.1 million at the domestic box office. This makes the Sony Pictures film landing the best pandemic era domestic weekend since “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” in December 2019. giving it a pandemic opening record.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Venom 2 Devours Black Widow Pandemic-Era Record With Stunning $90.1M Debut

It looks like Venom: Let There Be Carnage has overcome all expectations. The highly anticipated sequel was finally released last weekend and it has devoured Black Widow's pandemic-era record with a jaw-dropping $90.1 million opening weekend box office haul. Venom 2 started out with a decent $10 million haul on...
RETAIL
boxofficepro.com

Success of Venom: Let There Be Carnage Leads to Record-Breaking Weekends for AMC and Cinemark, as No Time to Die Breaks Overseas Records for AMC

AMC and Cinemark, respectively the first and third-largest exhibitors in North America, have seen record attendance on the back of the pandemic-best $90.1M opening of Sony’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage. In addition, the international release of No Time to Die in key territories has set records for AMC overseas.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
Rolling Stone

What to Watch on Disney+: ‘Black Widow,’ The Muppets and ‘LEGO Star Wars’

It’s a busy month at Disney+, especially for familiar characters enjoying Halloween-themed adventures (sometimes in a galaxy far, far away). October also sees the arrival of a big MCU title, a documentary about a pioneering explorer, and some peeks behind the Disney curtain. But first, can The Force stand up to things that go bump in the night? Buy:Disney Bundle Ad-Free Dealat$13.99 Watch everything for free with a subscription to Disney+. A Disney+ subscription costs $7.99/month. Your best deal is to grab the Disney Bundle, which gets you access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for just $13 (with ads). The ad-free Disney...
MOVIES
GoldDerby

Box office predictions: ‘No Time to Die’ will sink its teeth into ‘Venom 2’

All week long, Gold Derby users have been making their predictions for what film will win the U.S. box office for the weekend of October 8 – October 10. United Artists’ latest “007” movie, “No Time to Die” (dir. Cary Joji Fukunaga), is expected to dominate ticket sales, with our readers predicting it will rake in between $50 million and $75 million domestically. The well-reviewed action movie stars Daniel Craig in his fifth and final performance as Bond, James Bond. The actor’s previous entries all did well stateside during their weekend debuts: “Casino Royale” (2006) opened at $40 million, “Quantum...
MOVIES
Variety

‘WandaVision’ Spinoff Starring Kathryn Hahn in the Works at Disney Plus (EXCLUSIVE)

A “WandaVision” spinoff starring Kathryn Hahn is in development at Disney Plus from Marvel Studios, Variety has learned exclusively from sources. Hahn would reprise the role of Agatha Harkness in the series, which is described by sources as a dark comedy, though exact plot details remain under wraps. “WandaVision” head writer Jac Schaeffer would serve as the writer and executive producer on the project. Should the spinoff go forward, it would be the first project Schaeffer has set up with Marvel since she signed an overall deal with them and 20th Television in May. As with all projects in development, Marvel Studios...
TV SERIES
boxofficepro.com

Weekend Box Office Forecast: Can No Time to Die Become the Next Pandemic Era Release to Shatter Expectations?

Friday Update: UAR reports this morning that No Time to Die earned $6.231 million from all preview showings, including Wednesday’s IMAX sneaks and Thursday’s broader rollout. Comparisons are few and far between for an adult-driven blockbuster during the pandemic. The film did, however, exceed Spectre‘s $5.25 million pre-Friday grosses back...
MOVIES
Box Office Mojo

It Is--Finally-- ‘No Time To Die’ At The Box Office As James Bond Returns To The Big Screen

007 is back on the big screen this weekend after a six-year gap, returning just as the box office is heating up again. Can No Time To Die top Skyfall as the series’ top opener with $88.4 million? A week ago we would have said “No way,” but after Venom: Let There Be Carnage’s expectations-smashing $90 million debut last weekend, the game has changed. The general thinking through the summer was that the current slate of blockbuster sequels didn’t stand a chance of living up to their predecessors at the box office. Black Widow and F9: The Fast Saga were both smashes when you factor in the lowered expectations of the pandemic, but take away that variable and they look like box office disappointments compared to other films in their franchises. With Venom 2 beating out the original and becoming the year’s top opener, as well as leading what was the year’s top grossing weekend yet (which is due to be topped this weekend), the gloves have come off and the box office may finally be putting the pandemic behind it.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘No Time to Die’ Earns Record $6.3M in Previews

MGM and EON Productions’ No Time to Die grossed a promising $6.3 million in Thursday night previews as it starts opening at the North American box office. The earnings also include a smattering of special Imax screenings Wednesday night. That is the highest preview number of any James Bond film, not adjusted for inflation. Spectre earned $5.3 million in Thursday midnight shows in 2015, while Skyfall took in $4.6 million in 2012. The release of No Time to Die — starring Daniel Craig in his fifth and final turn as 007 — was delayed over 18 months because of the pandemic. Tracking suggests...
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘No Time to Die’ Opens to $6.3 Million in Thursday Previews, Best for a Bond Movie

Audiences are showing up in force to send Daniel Craig off in style. MGM’s “No Time to Die,” which marks the actor’s last stint as James Bond, opened to $6.3 million in Thursday previews, the best for a Bond film. The previous record for a 007 opening night was “Spectre’s” $5.3 million in 2015, and before that “Skyfall” made $4.6 million from advance showings. Craig’s fifth and final Bond film is on pace to earn between $60 million to $70 million in its opening weekend, but projections are difficult to make because of the COVID of things, which could depress turnout. “No...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Universal Boss: Christopher Nolan Is in a ‘Category of One’ When it Comes to Long Theatrical Windows

When Christopher Nolan broke up with Warner Bros. after a 19-year relationship with the studio, at the top of his list of demands for whatever studio would back his next film was that the movie would get a long, exclusive theatrical release. Universal obliged, signing a deal to finance and distribute Nolan’s film about the development of the atomic bomb. But the way Universal sees it, the deal is but an exception to the new rules of Hollywood. Universal chief Donna Langley spoke publicly about the upcoming Nolan project for the first time on Thursday, at The Information’s Women in Tech, Media...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy