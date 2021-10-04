Mavs star Luka Doncic belongs in NBA Top 75 list, per ex-Warriors coach

The latest from NBA media day on Monday (All times EDT) New Dallas coach Jason Kidd is already thinking of ways to tell Luka Doncic he has help on the roster. Kidd told reporters during his media day session that he looks at the 22-year-old Doncic as “a young Picasso.” Kidd adds he didn’t know “if anybody coached Picasso” but that he “used all the paints.” The championship-winning point guard with the Mavericks in 2011 says he wants to remind Doncic “that he can rely on his teammates.”

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO