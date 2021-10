You have five minutes to run to the bathroom and eat your lunch. Just as you sit down, you hear that dreaded knock on the door, “Hi! I was wondering if you could just…”. We all know how this sentence ends. A colleague, administrator, or student wants something from you. Unfortunately, slipping into the closet or under your desk isn’t going to stop those requests from coming. How can you care for yourself while still being a team player?

