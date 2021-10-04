CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A talk with NETL's Brian Anderson about carbon caputre, the Appalachian Storage Hub and Biden's Interagency Working Group

 5 days ago

Oct. 3—MORGANTOWN — National Energy Technologies Laboratory Director Brian Anderson spoke with The Dominion Post and another reporter on Thursday about carbon capture, the green energy transition and the mission of President Biden's Interagency Working Group. The conversation occurred in conjunction with Anderson's appearance as a featured speaker — via...

NETL’s Brian Anderson Continues to Push Biden Anti-Fossil Fuel Plan

Brian Anderson is director of the National Energy Technology Laboratory (NETL) and now the head of the Biden administration’s Interagency Working Group on Coal and Power Plant Communities and Economic Revitalization, an effort to kill the use of fossil fuels (see NETL Flacks for Biden’s Kill Fossil Fuels Plan at M-U Event). We like Anderson and his role at NETL. We don’t like his new role of pimping for the Biden administration’s aim to end fossil fuels, which he did again in an interview with The Dominion Post.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
