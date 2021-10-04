A talk with NETL's Brian Anderson about carbon caputre, the Appalachian Storage Hub and Biden's Interagency Working Group

Brian Anderson is director of the National Energy Technology Laboratory (NETL) and now the head of the Biden administration’s Interagency Working Group on Coal and Power Plant Communities and Economic Revitalization, an effort to kill the use of fossil fuels (see NETL Flacks for Biden’s Kill Fossil Fuels Plan at M-U Event). We like Anderson and his role at NETL. We don’t like his new role of pimping for the Biden administration’s aim to end fossil fuels, which he did again in an interview with The Dominion Post.

