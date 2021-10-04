CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Belichick turned into a meme after making a ridiculous face on TV

By Henry McKenna
No one is safe on Sunday Night Football.

Roughly an hour after the TV broadcast caught Bill Belichick picking his teeth with a pencil, New England Patriots assistant coach Steve Belichick turned into an absolutely incredible meme after making a series of funny faces. Apparently, Belcihick didn’t like the outcome of a play during his team’s matchup against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4. And an unfiltered Steve Belichick had a pretty wild range of emotions in a short period of time. That led to an amazing outpouring of memes on Twitter. Here’s a look at all the jokes that ensued.

There’s never a dull moment when the Patriots end up on primetime TV.

The Spun

Look: Weird Sideline Video Of Steve Belichick Is Going Viral

Not so much. A weird sideline video of Bill Belichick’s son, Patriots assistant coach Steve Belichick, is going viral on social media tonight. While the Patriots head coach is typically incredibly stoic on the sideline, his son is not. Steve Belichick, the Patriots outside linebackers coach, is trending on social...
NFL
Outsider.com

Steve Belichick Made a Lot of Weird Faces During Patriots vs. Buccaneers

There was a lot of expectation going into this Tampa Bay vs New England game. But no one expected these faces from Steve Belichick. Seriously, these are bizarre. When your team is being led by Mac Jones against Tom Brady and you find yourself in the lead, confusion can set in. It sure looked like it for the young Belichick on the Pats sideline.
NFL
NESN

Patriots Twitter Has Some Fun With Steve Belichick Meme During Bucs Game

Does Steve Belichick know when the cameras are on him? Or no?. The faces he makes when caught on the broadcast sometimes are so ridiculous it makes it hard to tell. In a highly anticipated Week 4 matchup between the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the outside linebackers coach and son of Bill Belichick took some of the spotlight off quarterback Tom Brady with some funny facial expressions.
NFL
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Tony Massarotti
Person
Steve Belichick
nbcboston.com

Steve Belichick's Facial Expressions in Patriots-Bucs Captivate Twitter

Best memes from Steve Belichick's wild facial expressions in Pats-Bucs originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New England Patriots' matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was must-see TV for many reasons. But who expected Steve Belichick to be one of them?. The eldest son of Bill Belichick, who serves...
NFL
Golf Digest

The star of the Brady Bowl was Steve Belichick’s tongue

On Sunday night, on national television, less than a week after new reports of a feud with his former coach surfaced, Tom Brady, arguably the greatest American athlete to ever live, returned to the home of five of his six Super Bowls for the first time since jumping ship in March 2020. It was as big a regular-season football event as there has ever been, and, yet the star of the evening wasn’t Tom or Bill or Bruce or Bob. It was an outside linebackers coach named Steve.
NFL
Audacy

What was going on with Steve Belichick's tongue last night?

Bill Belichick’s rumpled hoodie is an iconic piece of football fashion. And Steve Belichick’s tongue is now an iconic football meme. The eldest Belichick son enraptured viewers Sunday night with his active tongue, moving it all around his mouth and lips in exaggerated fashion. Though Steve Belichick has been on the Patriots’ staff for years, this is the first time his mystifying facial mannerisms have been captured on camera.
NFL
CBS Sports

Steve Belichick says he was pulling for Tom Brady in Super Bowl LV, has fond memories of the QB with Patriots

The week has finally come for Tom Brady to ship back up to Foxborough and face the New England Patriots for the first time since leaving the organization back in the spring of 2020. Naturally, this game is going to be billed as Brady vs. his former head coach in Bill Belichick as the two are linked together in history for co-constructing the greatest dynasty the NFL has ever seen.
NFL
NBC Sports

Belichick credits son Steve for role in slowing down Tom Brady

Tom Brady saw Bill Belichick and the Patriots' defense torture opposing NFL quarterbacks for 20 years in New England. On Sunday, Brady experienced what it was like trying to outsmart that defense -- led by not one but two Belichicks. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers eked out a 19-17 win over...
NFL
defector.com

Steve Belichick’s Mouth Must Be Studied And Then Banned

There’s a scene in Scarface where Tony Montana’s good friend and consigliere, Manolo Ribera, demonstrates for Tony a crude tongue trick, while the two are seated together near an outdoor bar in Miami. Tony is so revolted by what he sees that in a moment of rare vulnerability he actually swipes at Manny’s flickering tongue, as if to crush an invading insect. “Ew, look at that fucking thing!”
NFL
cbslocal.com

Brian Belichick Was Amused By All The Steve Belichick Memes From Sunday Night Football

BOSTON (CBS) — Sunday night’s game was supposed to be all about Tom Brady vs. Bill Belichick. But it was Steve Belichick who ended up stealing some of the show. The Patriots’ outside linebackers coach (who may unofficially be the team’s defensive play caller) was shown during the broadcast of the Buccaneers-Patriots game while he was making an … interesting face. The camera managed to find him again multiple times, and his face continued to put on a bit of a performance.
NFL
FanSided

Bill Belichick crashes Bucs locker room to share private moment with Tom Brady

Tom Brady’s return to Gillette Stadium to face his former team as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer was full of reunions, and some were better than others. As soon as he arrived back in New England, Patriots fans greeted their former quarterback with cheers. Brady also shared a picturesque embrace with Patriots owner Robert Kraft pregame and spent all of his time postgame chatting with his former teammates. Both sides seemed to be enjoying the homecoming and soaking it all in.
NFL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Had Blunt Message For Tom Brady Last Night

Earlier this year, the NFL announced that its loosening up its restrictions regarding jersey numbers. That decision didn’t go over well with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Brady vented about the NFL’s jersey number rule prior to the Buccaneers’ season opener. He believes it’ll give the defense an unfair...
NFL
New York Post

Robert Kraft called Bill Belichick the ‘biggest f–king a–hole in my life’

Trouble in paradise, or the grumblings of an annoyed co-worker?. A new book, “It’s Better to Be Feared” by ESPN writer Seth Wickersham, explores the Patriots dynasty through hundreds of sources and interviews that reveal the secretive inner workings of the team from 2001-19. The book suggests the relationship between owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick may not be particularly rosy.
NFL
New York Post

Tom Brady says he can play until 50 then realizes he has a Gisele Bundchen problem

Tom Brady thinks he can play football until age 50 — but his wife Gisele Bundchen might feel differently. In a new installment of Tampa Bay’s “Tommy & Gronky” series, Brady and Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski answer the internet’s most searched questions about them. “Can Tom Brady play until...
NFL
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Is Getting Released

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly released a notable wide receiver just two weeks into the NFL’s 2021 season. The Browns have released wide receiver Davion Davis, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. It’s a rather surprising move, especially when you consider how strong a performance Davis had during the preseason. The...
NFL
The Spun

Browns Fans Are Furious With Saturday’s Punishment News

Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison was disciplined for his role in a sideline altercation with Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Greg Lewis last week. Even though Lewis shoved Harrison first, Harrison was the only party fined by the NFL. The league docked the veteran defensive back $12,128 for the incident. Lewis, meanwhile, got off with only a warning.
NFL
