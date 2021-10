This evening the Goshen Fall Harvest Festival starts at 5pm and will run until 9pm. If you are looking for some Friday evening fun for the whole family this is the place to be. They will have free pumpkin decorating, pony rides, petting zoo, build your own smores, fashion show, live music, plenty of food and drinks. Adults there will be a First Friday's beer tent to enjoy. Below is a link with a detailed list of events and times for you to check out.

GOSHEN, IN ・ 8 DAYS AGO