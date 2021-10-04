CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Firefighters respond to northbound Highway 101 car fire on Cuesta Grade

By Olivia Galván, The Tribune (San Luis Obispo, Calif.)
tribuneledgernews.com
 5 days ago

Fifteen acres of grass have burned, according to Cuesta Air Attack. CalFire said there is a potential for 100 acres to burn. No structures are threatened, CalFire tweeted. A fire forced the shutdown Sunday afternoon of one lane of northbound Highway 101 at Mount Lowe Road, according to Cal Fire.

