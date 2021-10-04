Capital Senior Living, Conversant ‘Significantly Improve’ Terms of $154.8 Million Investment
Capital Senior Living (NYSE: CSU) has faced activist shareholder pressure over the terms of a deal with Conversant Capital, first announced in July 2021, intended to raise up to $152.5 million. Now, Capital and Conversant have entered into an amended and restated investment agreement, involving major shareholders Arbiter Partners and Silk Partners, to raise up to $154.8 million.seniorhousingnews.com
Comments / 0