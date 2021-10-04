CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capital Senior Living, Conversant ‘Significantly Improve’ Terms of $154.8 Million Investment

Capital Senior Living (NYSE: CSU) has faced activist shareholder pressure over the terms of a deal with Conversant Capital, first announced in July 2021, intended to raise up to $152.5 million. Now, Capital and Conversant have entered into an amended and restated investment agreement, involving major shareholders Arbiter Partners and Silk Partners, to raise up to $154.8 million.

Pent-Up Demand Pushes Q3 Senior Living Occupancy to 80.1%, ‘Portends a Good Future’

The senior living industry added 1.4% of average occupancy in the third quarter of 2021, according to the latest data from NIC MAP Vision. The senior living industry hit an average occupancy of 80.1% in 3Q21, representing the first gain in occupancy for NIC MAP’s 31 primary markets since the pandemic began. Pent-up demand was a big reason why, according to NIC Chief Economist Beth Mace.
seniorhousingnews.com

Invictus Presents $150M Alternative to Capital Senior Living-Conversant Transaction

Another investor in Capital Senior Living (NYSE: CSU) has proposed an alternative to the provider’s plan to raise up to $154.8 million through a transaction with Conversant Capital. Invictus Global Management on Tuesday provided term sheets to Dallas-based Capital Senior Living for a $150 million financing transaction, which it claims...
seniorhousingnews.com

KKR Closes $4.3B Real Estate Fund, Has Track Record in Senior Living

KKR has closed on a $4.3 billion real estate fund primarily aimed at U.S. markets. The fund, dubbed KKR Real Estate Partners Americas III, has won the backing of “a diverse group of new and existing global investors, including public pensions, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, family offices, high net worth individual investors and other institutional investors,” according to a press release from KKR.
Harrison Street Closes $2 Billion Fund, Senior Housing Among Investment Targets

Harrison Street closed its eighth opportunistic fund at $2 billion and intends to dedicate about half the fund to senior housing and other health care assets. That’s according to PERE, which on Monday reported on the closing of the fund, Harrison Street Real Estate Partners VIII (HSREP VIII). Chicago-based Harrison...
Bisnow

Menkiti Group Expands Investment Team, Aims To Improve Capital Access For Diverse Developers

D.C.-based developer The Menkiti Group has made two new hires as part of a strategy to invest in more projects and to help young developers of color access capital. The company announced Thursday it hired Melissa Lee as senior vice president of capital and investments to lead its MG Capital and Investments division, and it hired John Daniels as director of investments.
Invictus Global ready to offer alternative financing to Capital Senior Living -sources

BOSTON (Reuters) - Invictus Global Management, a large shareholder in Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) Corp, is ready to offer alternative financing to the company's proposed fund-raising plans, two sources close to the credit fund said on Wednesday. Invictus, an Austin-based firm that specializes in debt financing, is the latest Capital...
Flagship Foods snags ‘significant investment’

NEW YORK — BlackRock’s Secondaries and Liquidity Solutions group has made a “significant investment” through Denver-based CREO Capital Partners (CREO) in support of Flagship Food Group as it grows and accelerates its acquisition strategy. Financial terms of the investment were not disclosed. “In making investments, we look for companies that...
Bank of America, JPMorgan Make It More Expensive to Stay Unvaxxed

Bank of America on Friday notified employees, including those at its brokerage Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, that if they submit proof of their vaccination against Covid 19 by year-end to the company, they will preserve 100% of an annual $500 wellness credit per person. The credit will be applied to...
NerdWallet files for an IPO, with stock expected to trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker "NRDS."

NerdWallet Inc., the California-based financial guidance provider, filed Friday for an initial public offering. The company has not yet determined the number of shares it will offer or the expected pricing for the IPO, but said it expects its stock to trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "NRDS." Chief Executive Tim Chen, who founded the company in 2009, will have Class A shares, which are entitled to one vote per share, and Class B shares, entitled to 10 votes per share, after the IPO is completed. Chief Executive Tim Chen, who founded the company in 2009, currently owns...
