Maryland weather: With sunny stretch over, rain expected much of this week

Rain falls in Abingdon on Sept. 23. Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media

After a week of sunny skies, wet weather is expected to move into the Baltimore region overnight Sunday and stay through the week.

Low pressure and a cold front will swing through the area, bringing rain and milder temperatures, forecasters with the National Weather Service said.

Showers on Monday are possible before 2 p.m. but the chance increases in the afternoon. Forecasters warned that there could be patchy fog in the morning and that rainfall amounts will be less than a tenth of an inch. The chance of rain is 60% with a high of 79 degrees and a low near 65.

Tuesday is expected to have lower thunderstorm activity, forecasters wrote, but it will be the beginning of “an extended period of rainfall” as more moisture enters the atmosphere. The high will be near 80 degrees and low around 65 degrees. The chance of rain is 50%.

Throughout the rest of the week, temperatures cool off slightly to around 75 degrees with a chance of rain each day through Saturday.