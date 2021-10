One of the most spectacular Einstein rings ever seen in space is enabling us to see what's happening in a galaxy almost at the dawn of time. The smears of light called the Molten Ring, stretched out and warped by gravitational fields, are magnifications and duplications of a galaxy whose light has traveled a whopping 9.4 billion light-years. This magnification has given us a rare insight into the stellar 'baby boom' when the Universe was still in its infancy. The early evolution of the Universe is a difficult time to understand. It blinked into existence as we understand it roughly 13.8 billion...

ASTRONOMY ・ 14 DAYS AGO