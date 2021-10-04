CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patientory: The Healthcare DApp for You and Everyone You Know

By Shawn Du'Mmett
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe current intervention-based healthcare system needs a more efficient, comprehensive, and patient-centric alternative. A strong, interconnected, and quick network of healthcare facilities, providers, and patients can sow the seeds for this transformation. Blockchain technology has the potential to usher in this new era. Patientory leverages blockchain technology to solve the issues of the healthcare system and provide the best care to patients.

Meet Patientory – The Borderless Solution for Healthcare Providers

“For over a decade, the main problem in the healthcare industry is the issue of interoperability. The ability to access health information securely and remotely among multiple providers has always been a challenge.” Chrissa McFarlane, Founder and CEO of Patientory to Outreach Initiative. The objective of Patientory is to provide...
ABCs of Post-Retirement Healthcare: Are You Preparing Your Clients?

It’s never too early to start planning for Medicare and other post-retirement health insurance expenses because financial advisors say such plans tend to cost more than people expect. In fact, healthcare costs are often the largest expense individuals and families face in retirement, advisors say. Americans become eligible for Medicare...
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
MSNBC

Anti-vaxxers will have to pay up if they want to reject public health guidance

Like many Americans, I have grown tired of anti-vaxxer bravado. Suddenly, the people who bragged they’d reject Covid-19 vaccines at all costs — and in the name of so-called liberty — are now beside themselves because they can’t eat indoors at their favorite salad bar unvaccinated. Evidently, the revolution is prepared for many things, but eating stale croutons on a park bench is a bridge too far.
In Undercover Video, Pfizer Scientists Say Natural Immunity "Probably Better"

Pfizer scientists agreed that naturally acquired immunity from COVID-19 is better than getting vaccinations in a recently shown undercover video released by Project Veritas. Project Veritas is a non-profit journalism group founded by James O'Keefe in 2010 with the goal of "investigating and exposing corruption, dishonesty, self-dealing, waste, fraud and other misconduct in both public and private institutions."
Harvard Crimson

Taking Vaccination from Needle to Chip

With a one-year grant from the federal government’s Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, the Wyss Institute has become one of three participants in the ImmuneChip+ Program. Saying “vaccine” and “chip” in the same sentence might elicit skepticism from a portion of the American population, but combining those two technologies...
Five Minutes in Healthcare - Will you be at RSNA this year?

I have the day off today so rather than do an interview, I just wanted to share a few comments on current events that I have been thinking about recently. Among other things, I've been thinking about the upcoming RSNA meeting. The show will be live in person at McCormick Place once again, and all attendees will be required to wear a face mask and show proof of vaccination.
Forbes

Whether You Know It Or Not, You Are On A Digital Conversion Journey

Director of Commercial Operations & Engineering for Electronic Restoration Services of SE Michigan & Greater Toledo. Whatever industry you serve, your digital journey has begun, and it is imperative that you are ready to contribute. There is no doubt that our world is becoming more dependent on our digital devices every day. As this dependence grows, so does the need to convert analog paper documents into digital assets to be used within new and upgraded workflows. Before we get ahead of ourselves, conceptually we need to ask, “Where does my organization fit into all of this digital noise?” Whether you are a small home-based business or a large corporation, you are on a digital conversion journey that is yours alone and very custom.
AFP

Pfizer seeks US authorization of Covid vaccine for ages 5-11

US drugmaker Pfizer said Thursday it has formally requested emergency use authorization for its Covid-19 vaccine in children age five to 11. Pfizer tweeted early Thursday that the two companies had "officially submitted our request" to the FDA "for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of our #COVID19 vaccine in children 5 to <12."
ScienceAlert

Study of 6 Million Americans Finds No Significant Side Effects From mRNA Vaccines

An ongoing monitoring system for the safety of mRNA vaccines for COVID-19 has found no serious side effects for either the Pfizer or Moderna shots. The research is being carried out by federal and private insurance researchers in the United States, with funding and support from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Each week since December 14, 2020, the assembled team has followed the medical records of millions of Americans who have received an mRNA vaccine for COVID-19, tracking their health before and after vaccination. Researchers will continue to monitor vaccinated Americans for the next two years, but in the meantime,...
The Healthcare Team Invites You to Learn More & Take on the Issues!

The LWVBAE Healthcare Team met on September 14th to discuss the coming year. The team plans on reaching out to local community-based organizations to invite them to have a discussion on healthcare reform. These would be organizations that members of LWVBAE have connections with, but that have not necessarily worked with the League in the past. The team also talked about the statewide healthcare working group.
