Colorful Knox Countians: Jack Dance

In this column, I have written very little about local political figures but there are a few that would likely make some interesting reading. One is Jack Dance, who was Deputy to the County Clerk and a legitimate contender for Congress when J. Will Taylor died unexpectedly on November 14, 1939. Republicans held a wild convention and Dance was one of the top three leading aspirants seeking to be the party’s nominee for Congress. Dance held a small, but important bloc of votes from Knox County while John Jennings, Jr., a well-known attorney and former Chancellor, and Ray Jenkins, the renowned “Terror of Tellico Plains,” held the majority of the delegates to the nominating convention. In a convention described by local newspapers as “bedlam” and a state of “pandemonium” with near fist-fights breaking out on the floor, Jack Dance, seeing he could not be nominated, threw his votes from Knox County to Judge Jennings, who became the GOP nominee for Congress in a special election to determine a successor to the late “Hillbilly Bill” Taylor.