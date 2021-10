Discover interesting facts about George Jones and Tammy Wynette's Daughter, Tamala Georgette Jones . . . George Jones and Tammy Wynette’s Daughter, Georgette Jones was born October 5, 1970 as the only child of this country music pair. Georgette followed in her mom and dad’s footsteps and pursued a career in Country Music. George has three other children from other relationships. She recorded her first single with her dad when she was just a kid titled “Daddy Come Home”. Georgette also wrote the song “You and Me and Time” for her dad and performed this tune with her famous father. The song was included on Jones’ unreleased duets album, which was also the last album released before he passed away.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO