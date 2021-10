Millions of U.S. adults were eligible for three different stimulus checks amid the COVID pandemic, with the federal government offering payments up to $600, $1,200, and $1,400. And though many received two of these payments in 2020 and one earlier this year, some people may have missed one or more checks they were eligible for, or received less money than they should have. The IRS has allowed people time to retroactively collect those missed payments, but unfortunately the deadline to claim this money is coming up fast. Read on to find out what you need to do before Oct. 15 to make sure you received all the money you were eligible for from the federal government.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO