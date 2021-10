Neither the Philadelphia Eagles or Kansas City Chiefs punted during Sunday’s game — and the Chiefs didn’t stop an Eagles drive for no points until there was 4:26 left in the game. Leading 35-23, all they had to do was hold onto the ball to win the game. Instead, head coach Andy Reid elected to call a time out, dialing up a home run shot to Tyreek Hill that went 44 yards for a touchdown. Philadelphia managed another touchdown after the two-minute warning, but the Chiefs left Philadelphia with a 42-30 victory.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO