CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Toronto Blue Jays Had the Greatest HR Hitting Season in Franchise History

By Justin Krebs
prosportsoutlook.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 Toronto Blue Jays were one of the most prolific offenses in the league thanks to a superb offensive core of Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, Marcus Semien, Teoscar Hernandez, and George Springer, along with a few others. Toronto’s offense has now broken the record for the most HR during a season in franchise history. Toronto did have much expectations entering 2021 besides looking to see growth from the young core, but it’s translated into the best power-hitting season in franchise history.

prosportsoutlook.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Toronto Blue Jays: Should Hyun Jin Ryu Start on Sunday?

Tuesday night saw the Toronto Blue Jays suffer a dramatic loss against the New York Yankees that saw them fall three games behind their pin-striped foes in the Wild Card race. The Blue Jays are now put into an almost ‘win out the remaining five games of the season for a shot at the playoffs’ scenario and now have an important question about whether or not you give Hyun Jin Ryu the start in the final game of the season?
MLB
chatsports.com

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Minnesota Twins MLB Game Info

All MLB Betting lines, odds and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook. Blue Jays -1.5 Total: 9 Over (-105) | Under (-115) Odds to Win World Series: Blue Jays +2400| Twins NA. Toronto Blue Jays vs. Minnesota Twins Moneyline Prediction and Picks. Expect Toronto’s offense to provide plenty of...
MLB
FanSided

Toronto Blue Jays: Opposing Players To Be Wary Of This Week

The Toronto Blue Jays head into the final week of the regular season with their playoff hopes on the line. They’ll host the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles and will need to be aware of some dangerous players on those rosters in order to secure a Wild Card berth.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Semien
Person
George Springer
Person
Bo Bichette
Person
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
FanSided

Toronto Blue Jays: How the Starting Rotation Lines Up for the Postseason

Meaningful baseball in September is back, and the Blue Jays are in the hunt for a Wild Card spot with a week left in the regular season. As they head into a key, three-game home series with AL East rival New York starting Tuesday, they control their destiny. Win, and they’re likely in. With a potential Wild Card play-in game looming, how does the starting rotation line up for the postseason?
MLB
chatsports.com

Blue Jays' Marcus Semien Breaks MLB Single-Season Record for HR by Second Baseman

Marcus Semien made history Wednesday. The Toronto Blue Jays star hit his 44th home run of the year, setting the MLB single-season mark for a second baseman:. Semien’s 44th homer as a 2B is a NEW @MLB single-season record! pic.twitter.com/9NJ9gbsWG4. This article will be updated to provide more information on...
MLB
Asbury Park Press

New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays announce Tuesday night lineups

The New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays start a crucial three-game series on Tuesday night. New York holds the top American League wild-card spot, with the Boston Red Sox one game behind in the second wild-card spot. Toronto begins play one game back of a playoff spot. New York:Yankees...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guerrero#Bluejays
Pinstripe Alley

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Series Preview

Over the weekend, the Yankees played maybe the most important series of the season, and it went quite well. They swept the series against the Red Sox thanks to two come from behind wins and two massive home runs from Giancarlo Stanton. Thanks to all that, the Yankees now not only have a lead for a Wild Card spot, but are a game up for the first Wild Card.
MLB
FanSided

Toronto Blue Jays fans need this Guerrero family bobblehead

Toronto Blue Jays fans are going to want to check out this limited-edition Vladimir Guerrero & Vladimir Guerrero Jr. bobblehead from FOCO. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a full breakout this season for the Toronto Blue Jays. The younger Guerrero is playing just like his daddy did – displaying massive power regularly.
MLB
FOX Sports

Baltimore Orioles to visit the Toronto Blue Jays

Baltimore Orioles (52-107, fifth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (88-71, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: TBD Blue Jays: Steven Matz (13-7, 3.88 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 139 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: Toronto and Baltimore will meet on Friday. The Blue Jays are 44-33 on their home...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Toronto Blue Jays sign Dominican third baseman Gregory Cano

The Toronto Blue Jays have gone out of their way to build their future on the past. Current stars such as Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, and Cavan Biggio all had fathers who played in the majors. Griffin Conine, who had impressed in the minors this season, is another second generation player that the Blue Jays are hoping will develop into a part of their future as well.
MLB
FanSided

Blue Jays: Semien and Bichette are the best combo in history

Shortstop Bo Bichette and second basemen Marcus Semien are breaking Toronto Blue Jays team and Major League records for the 2021 season. Let’s go back to the off-season for a paragraph or two. The Blue Jays were rumored to be wanting to upgrade their middle infield. Infielder Jonathan Villar, who...
MLB
Sportsnet.ca

History shows critical season finales are rare for Blue Jays

Game No. 162 traditionally means very little for the Toronto Blue Jays. For just the fourth time in 45 seasons, the Blue Jays enter the final day of the regular season playing for what could be their playoff lives. The powerful American League East is the biggest reason the Blue...
MLB
Yardbarker

Means’ season ends with 10-1 loss to Blue Jays; Orioles get just 2 hits

Oriole pitcher John Means’ season ended with a disappointing start. Means allowed seven runs, six earned, equaling his career high, in the Orioles’ 10-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on Saturday. Means (6-9) gave up three home runs to the Blue Jays, who are in a...
MLB
FanSided

Toronto Blue Jays: Which star to prioritize re-signing first

Ideally the Blue Jays will be able to retain both Robbie Ray and Marcus Semien, but if they can only have one, who should they prioritize?. That’s a question that the Blue Jays’ front office is going to be asking themselves over the next few weeks and maybe even months, and I’m sure they’ll be trying to get something done with both players before free agency officially opens. As their current team for the time being, the Blue Jays have the advantage of being able to make some offers now rather than having to wait until after the World Series.
NFL
bardown.com

Marcus Stroman is "definitely open to" a potential reunion with the Toronto Blue Jays

Well, Blue Jays fans, it’s definitely a bittersweet end to the season as the team’s playoff fate was decided by both the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox. A lot of baseball fans wanted to see the Jays incredibly talented and fun core compete in the postseason, especially former Blue Jays star pitcher Marcus Stroman.
MLB
GOBankingRates

Biggest Contract Busts in MLB History

A contract bust in baseball is fundamentally different than those in other major sports. On the one hand, there's no salary cap, so a bad contract or two won't necessarily cripple a team's ability to...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy