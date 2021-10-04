Toronto Blue Jays Had the Greatest HR Hitting Season in Franchise History
The 2021 Toronto Blue Jays were one of the most prolific offenses in the league thanks to a superb offensive core of Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, Marcus Semien, Teoscar Hernandez, and George Springer, along with a few others. Toronto’s offense has now broken the record for the most HR during a season in franchise history. Toronto did have much expectations entering 2021 besides looking to see growth from the young core, but it’s translated into the best power-hitting season in franchise history.prosportsoutlook.com
Comments / 0