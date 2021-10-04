Toronto Blue Jays Had the Greatest HR Hitting Season in Franchise History

Ideally the Blue Jays will be able to retain both Robbie Ray and Marcus Semien, but if they can only have one, who should they prioritize?. That’s a question that the Blue Jays’ front office is going to be asking themselves over the next few weeks and maybe even months, and I’m sure they’ll be trying to get something done with both players before free agency officially opens. As their current team for the time being, the Blue Jays have the advantage of being able to make some offers now rather than having to wait until after the World Series.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO