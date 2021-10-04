Real estate and religion: Closures planned at two Capitol Hill and Central District area Catholic churches
A national trend away from organized religion will be manifesting itself in the Capitol Hill and Central District area as a pair of Catholic churches will close. The precise timelines are not firm, but the Archdiocese of Seattle has announced that St. Patrick’s and St. Mary’s churches will both close, and their congregations will be merged with other nearby churches.www.capitolhillseattle.com
