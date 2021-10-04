CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Real estate and religion: Closures planned at two Capitol Hill and Central District area Catholic churches

By Ari Cetron
capitolhillseattle.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA national trend away from organized religion will be manifesting itself in the Capitol Hill and Central District area as a pair of Catholic churches will close. The precise timelines are not firm, but the Archdiocese of Seattle has announced that St. Patrick’s and St. Mary’s churches will both close, and their congregations will be merged with other nearby churches.

www.capitolhillseattle.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

January 6 committee subpoenas former DOJ official who pushed election fraud lie and interviews another who pushed back

(CNN) — The House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection has subpoenaed Jeffrey Clark, a Justice Department official who was integral to helping then-President Donald Trump in his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, the committee announced Wednesday. And former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen met in-person with...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
Local
Washington Society
State
Washington State
Seattle, WA
Society
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Real Estate
Seattle, WA
Business
Local
Washington Real Estate
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary

Comments / 0

Community Policy