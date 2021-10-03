CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Youtube

Marty Nemko, How to do Life: Seven irrational things we do

By MARTY NEMKO
Napa Valley Register
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe're not machines; we're human. That means we won't always do the rational thing. Here are seven examples, including how we might be more rational ... if we decide to be. Everyone knows that procrastination damages our work life as well as our personal life. Yet many people tend to stall until it’s too late for anything but a rush job, often a poorly done one. Or they delay so long that they end up not doing the task at all. And what do they get in return for that moment of relief when “deciding” to do it “later?" Longer-lasting guilt and a sword hanging over their heads.

napavalleyregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Free Press

How do you define your life?

This past weekend, a couple of moments I witnessed on Bay State Road and around the Boston University campus made me really think. I saw the graduating Class of 2020 — who came back for their postponed commencement ceremony — donning scarlet graduation robes. Proud families captured pictures of their graduates in front of their old dorms or the middle of the street. One group of friends even sprayed a bottle of celebratory champagne, their shrieks of laughter echoing the streets.
BOSTON, MA
Thrive Global

5 Things You Can Do To Start A New Life In 2022

The new year is a moment that many people look forward to. Many people think that the new year is a new life, especially for millennials now who will certainly have the hashtag #newyearnewme. After passing through 365 days, there must be many life lessons that we have gone through both pleasant and unpleasant.
LIFESTYLE
Indy100

Maskless teacher corners student and breathes all over her in shocking video

A Texas middle school teacher has been caught on camera removing her face mask, cornering a student and deliberately exhaling all over her. The video shows the red haired teacher shouting “I don't care” as the child asks them to get out of her face. “Make me,” the teacher responds. The altercation, which took place at Mead Middle School in Houston, was shared on Facebook. Footage shows the student attempting to get away from the teacher but is unable to distance herself. The Facebook post claims that a relative of the student in the video had originally been told that...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Reports#Rational#Stocks
soapsindepth.com

THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL’s Jennifer Gareis Is Moving!

Please join us in sending best wishes to THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL star Jennifer Gareis (Donna) and her entire family as they pack up and move to their new house. “Earlier this week we had to say goodbye to this home,” the actress revealed on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself sitting with her arms around 9-year-old daughter, Sofia in their living room. “We had a lot of tears, not only because of all the memories, but because we built this home from the ground up.
Essence

Queen Latifah Says 'Living Single' Cast Was Told They Needed To Lose Weight: 'We Look Like Real Women'

The star is working to change the narrative people have about obesity and opening up about her journey with her body before and after entering the industry. In all the years that Queen Latifah has been a household name, one of the things she hasn’t really openly discussed is her weight. But for the first time, she’s sharing her health journey in an effort to put the spotlight on a new partnership. She’s teamed up with pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk to change the narrative surrounding obesity. Their goal, through a series of short videos meant to play out like modern TV shows, is to reduce the stigma and shame people try to attach to the disease and put more focus on things, like the hormonal issues and biology that can cause it. Hence the title of the campaign, “It’s Bigger Than Me.”
WEIGHT LOSS
Michigan Daily

These are the things we do for love

When I measure the distance from my apartment to his, it’s 66 miles. It’s an hour and five-minute drive for him, sometimes even more dependent on traffic. For me, it’s a bus ride to the Blake Transit Center, getting on the Michigan Flyer for an hour and a half, and then driving to his apartment. No matter the distance between the two of us, these are the things we do for love.
ANN ARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Mazda
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Tesla
sixtyandme.com

Imposter Syndrome: Why Do We Have It and How Do We Defeat It?

I work and speak with many women over 50 who are looking to redefine in some way. I’ve met women who have relocated to other countries and didn’t even know the language. Women who have written books and started businesses. Women who have found love. One of the women in my community adopted two infants and a toddler in her very early 50s!
MENTAL HEALTH
knowdifferent.net

We Can Do Hard Things

This past Monday, we were in court. I happen to love court rooms and law, but usually from a TV screen or a novel. It is so different when you are participating in one. I have not been in many court rooms, and luckily for me, the few times I have, I have always been on the right side of the law. BUT, even so, being in a court room makes me feel uneasy.
LAW
Nintendo Life

AAA Clock Is Why We Don't Deserve Nice Things On Switch

You remember Calculator, right? The Switch eShop app that is just a calculator and costs actual money, and it became a 'thing' that spawned a thousand witty takes and parody reviews? Yes, you remember, and thanks to all that attention we now have a sub-genre of silly applications trying to get sales through the power of memes. The latest to join in is AAA Clock, which does - to give it a sliver of credit - include an actual game.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy