Evergrande: Company set to update market on 'major transaction'

By Long Reads
BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChinese property giant Evergrande's shares have been suspended as investors await a statement about its future. The crisis at the world's most indebted property developer has triggered fears that its potential collapse could send shockwaves through global markets. The firm said the trade halt came ahead of "an announcement containing...

www.bbc.co.uk

investing.com

UK market update – Royal Mail to acquire Canadian logistics company

Investing.com – At 07:30BST, FTSE 100 Futures are trading flat at 7,055. In FX markets, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3601, EUR/GBP is trading at 0.8489. The US Dollar Index is up 0.1%. Today’s calendar highlights include US Nonfarm Payrolls, Canadian labour market report, and US wholesale inventories. Stocks. Royal Mail...
MarketWatch

IFIT postpones IPO, citing 'adverse market conditions'

iFIT Health & Fitness Inc. said Thursday that it was postponing its planned initial public offering due to "adverse market conditions." The company, which owns brands like NordicTrack and ProForm, added that it "will continue to evaluate the timing for the proposed offering." IFIT said in its prospectus that it is the top provider of large fitness equipment in the U.S. with roughly 40% market share based on units. The company competes with Peloton Interactive Inc. and has made a push into connected fitness, counting 1.5 million total fitness subscribers who have access to premium exercise content. IFIT generated $1.75 billion in revenue during fiscal 2021, up from $851.7 million in fiscal 2020. The company posted a net loss of $516.7 million in fiscal 2021, compared with a loss of $98.5 million in fiscal 2020.
BBC

Evergrande: Investors kept waiting over 'major' deal

As investors wait for an announcement about the future of struggling Chinese real estate giant Evergrande, two more property companies are causing concerns over their ability to repay debt. On Monday, Evergrande's shares were suspended ahead of "an announcement containing inside information about a major transaction". The firm is reportedly...
Las Vegas Herald

Location-Based Entertainment Market May Set Major Growth by 2026 | Springboard VR, IMAX, VRstudios, Nanoport Technology

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Location-Based Entertainment Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Location-Based Entertainment market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
ShareCast

Evergrande halts trading ahead of 'major' deal

Shares in Evergrande have been suspended ahead of a "major transaction", the embattled Chinese property developer confirmed on Monday. In a brief statement, the firm said trading in its Hong Kong Stock Exchange-listed shares had been halted "pending the release by the company of an announcement containing inside information about a major transaction".
atlantanews.net

Real Estate Transaction Management Software Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants Juniper Square, Property Base, Dotloop, Aversure, Brokermint

Latest survey on COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Real Estate Transaction Management Software Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis to better demonstrate competitive environment of COVID-19 Outbreak- Real Estate Transaction Management Software. The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026*, the outbreak of latest scenario in COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Real Estate Transaction Management Software market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in value chain have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are RealtyBackOffice, Reesio, WebAPX, Respacio, Paperless Pipeline, Property Base, Dotloop, Aversure, Brokermint, Lead2Deed, SolWeb, Remine, Juniper Square, Form Simplicity, SkySlope, Nekst, ELK Software, Lone Wolf Technologies, Investor Management Services, Netty.fr & BrokerSumo.
The Motley Fool

These 2 Semiconductor Companies Just Shared Some Major Updates

ASML Holdings NV (NASDAQ:ASML), a provider of lithography machines needed to manufacture semiconductor chips, and Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), a manufacturer of memory needed in all types of technology from cellphones to automobiles, recently announced some significant updates. Today's video focuses on recent news affecting ASML and Micron, current valuations for both companies, and an update on the current semiconductor market. Here are some highlights from the video:
FXStreet.com

Market update: Asian shares set for their worst quarter

The surge in Treasury rates was a major catalyst behind the steep drop on Wall Street, though the looming debt limit and potential government shutdown on October 1, and more importantly the threat of default, weighed heavily on US assets. China’s power crunch worsens. Yields stabilised (30-year closed to 2.10%...
FXStreet.com

Asian markets concerned about Evergrande

Stock traders should be aware that the Hong Kong central bank has asked financial institutions to declare their exposure to Evergrande in order to address systematic risks in the region. Similarly, the United States has also asked lenders about their exposure to the infamous company. The company's possible insolvency has had disastrous consequences for similar firms in the real estate sector. Furthermore, Evergrande must release $45.2 million in coupon payments for a dollar bond on Wednesday.
FXStreet.com

China Evergrande Update: PBOC vows ‘healthy’ property market

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) will try is best to safeguard the healthy development of the real estate market and protect home buyers’ lawful rights, Bloomberg reports key highlights from the central bank’s quarterly meeting held on Friday. Additional takeaways. “Will step up efforts to coordinate monetary, fiscal, industrial...
FXStreet.com

Evergrande impact on rated construction companies is manageable – Fitch

The US-based Fitch Ratings is out with its latest report, assessing the impact of potential default by China Evergrande property developer group on rated Chinese construction issuers. “The impact from a China Evergrande Group (CC) credit event on rated Chinese construction issuers will be manageable because they have limited exposure...
The Motley Fool

Why Moderna Stock Is Rebounding Today

Finland halted the use of Moderna's vaccine in younger men. The company's new facility in Africa could help it ease tensions with the White House. Investors are also cautiously optimistic about Moderna's ongoing patent litigation. What happened. Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) were rebounding somewhat on Thursday after several days of...
