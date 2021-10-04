Sufjan Stevens and Angelo de Augustine: Repurposing movies into our own stories

From The Fifty States Project, to songs about the eight planets, to a single about ‘90s U.S. figure skater Tonya Harding, Sufjan Stevens projects have always been thematic and verging on the chronically ekphrastic. The Detroit-born songwriter constantly references historical panoramas, civic and literary figures and mythological narratives in his songs. Steven’s new album A Beginner’s Mind is in this same referential vein, a collection of songs written with label mate Angelo De Augustine inspired by stories in movies. The duo spent a month-long sabbatical holed up in a friend’s New York cabin. They watched movies at night and wrote songs the next day in response to those narratives. Yet, as their lyricism unfolds, it’s unclear to listeners exactly which movies they are referencing. Instead, the songs are more of a catalyst for philosophical musings on the experiences and the internal tangents these movies inspire. Despite its reliance on the two songwriters’ comfort with the idioms and syntaxes of folk, their compositional strength is still as strong as ever.