’90s spotlight: the ever enamoring ‘Goodfellas’

By Alvin Anand
Michigan Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI can’t think of many movies that are as free-flowing yet impeccably precise as Martin Scorsese’s (“The Irishman”) “Goodfellas.” In a career full of bold and skillfully constructed projects, this one stands alone. I have a friend back home whom I make fun of for using the term “magnum opus,” but in this case, I think its usage is apt. I’ve seen 12 of Scorsese’s films, across four or five decades and many different genres and styles — he is not just “that gangster guy.” While “Silence” and “The Irishman” show that he is still as lively and talented as he was in his youth, nothing he has created has surpassed 1990’s “Goodfellas” — and I doubt any of his future projects will either.

