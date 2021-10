The Netflix original movie My Little Pony: A New Generation is set at a time when Equestria has lost its magic and Earth Ponies, Unicorns, and Pegasi are no longer friends, until an Earth Pony named Sunny (voiced by Vanessa Hudgens) decides to find a way to bring them together again. When a Unicorn named Izzy (voiced by Kimiko Glenn) shows up, and the two join up with Pegasi sisters Pipp (voiced by Sofia Carson) and Zipp (voiced by Liza Koshy) and the always responsible Hitch (voiced by James Marsden), they take a journey that teaches them their own unique gifts are the very thing that will save the day and reunite the ponies with their magic.

