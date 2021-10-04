BIA Releases New Song And Visual For “Besito” Feat. G Herbo

Emerging Pimlico-raised rapper LA (a/k/a Little Adam) shares the visuals for his single, "Wrong or Right," which showcases the central London act's melody-driven rap style. Bolstered by a moody textured and punchy trap production, LA shares a tale of decisions and their ultimate effects on one's life. Inspired by his relationship with his mother, LA delivers a heartfelt and honest take on the subject, reflecting on his own flaws and owning up to the task to make things better as he grows. As for the video, director Pierre Jermaine helps bring the young rapper to the screen with a performance-driven approach. He captures the rapper hanging with his boys on the very streets he grew up in and follows his movements back to the studio where he is about to make a complete change in his life as he fully focuses on his music career.

