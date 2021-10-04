CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BIA Releases New Song And Visual For “Besito” Feat. G Herbo

By Ayana Rashed
respect-mag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMulti-platinum-certified Boston-born and Los Angeles-based artist BIA released her new song and music video “Besito” featuring Chicago rapper G Herbo. “Besito” is a track that features BIA’s signature sound and distinctive voice, with her usual girl empowerment theme, encouraging her female listeners to think they’re all that because they are, as she exposes her accomplishments to inspire girls and women while motivating them to never settle.

