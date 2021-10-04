adidas Originals + AFROPUNK New Forum TRIPLE PLATFORUM Starring Marsha Elle and Antoni Bumba

Adidas Originals is introducing an all-new, yet oddly familiar silhouette to its roster of ZX shoes — the ZX 5K BOOST Lerna in “Silver Metallic/Cream White/Solar Red.”. Drawing inspiration from the ZX 5000 — hence the name 5K — we find similarities between the two with touches on the new iteration appearing more contemporary and futuristic in style. For example, the rubber and synthetic suede heel cup is styled in the shape of the original, but appears like a molded piece rather than a stuck-on extra as it is on the older style. The Three Stripes are also updated in “Silver Metallic,” and instead of being woven into the mesh, they’re printed onto the mesh in a reflective finish.

