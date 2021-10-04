Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Pair Advances at ITA All-American
TULSA, Okla. – The Texas A&M Men’s Tennis pair of Guido Marson and Luke Casper earned a pair of victories on day two of the ITA Men’s All-American Championships at the Case Tennis Center. The pre-qualifying draw concluded Sunday, is followed by qualifying on Oct. 4-5, and wraps up with the main draw Oct. 6-10. Marson posted wins over George Stroupe of Arizona State and Matt Hulme of Omaha to reach Monday’s qualifying draw. Casper advanced through victories over Kashan Chopra of Georgia Tech and Josh Wilson of Liberty.www.kbtx.com
Comments / 0