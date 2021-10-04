CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Pair Advances at ITA All-American

By Texas A&M Sports Information
KBTX.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTULSA, Okla. – The Texas A&M Men’s Tennis pair of Guido Marson and Luke Casper earned a pair of victories on day two of the ITA Men’s All-American Championships at the Case Tennis Center. The pre-qualifying draw concluded Sunday, is followed by qualifying on Oct. 4-5, and wraps up with the main draw Oct. 6-10. Marson posted wins over George Stroupe of Arizona State and Matt Hulme of Omaha to reach Monday’s qualifying draw. Casper advanced through victories over Kashan Chopra of Georgia Tech and Josh Wilson of Liberty.

www.kbtx.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Department of Justice declines to charge officer who shot Jacob Blake

The Department of Justice announced Friday that it will not pursue federal criminal civil rights charges over the shooting of Jacob Blake, a 30-year-old Black man who was shot in the back multiple times by a police officer in Wisconsin in August 2020. The department said there is not enough evidence to prove that the officer who shot Blake "willfully" violated his civil rights, which is the required standard for pressing charges.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Tulsa, OK
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
City
Omaha, TX
Tulsa, OK
Sports
State
Oklahoma State
State
Hawaii State
The Associated Press

Media groups welcome 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for journalists

Journalists, human rights groups and other activists enthusiastically welcomed the awarding of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize to two reporters at a time when media around the world face new pressures and crackdowns from the authorities. Friday’s announcement awarding the peace prize to Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry...
ADVOCACY
The Hill

White House orders release of Trump records to Jan. 6 committee

The White House has ordered presidential record keepers to release a trove of Trump-era documents to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, arguing unique circumstances compel their disclosure. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday the administration would back the committee’s sweeping efforts. "As...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ita#Texas A M#Unc#Casper#A M#Tamu#Asu
The Hill

Trump Hotel lost more than $70M during presidency, say documents

The Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., lost tens of millions of dollars in the four years that Donald Trump was president, even as he was claiming big profits on the operation, according to documents unveiled Friday by Democrats on the House Oversight and Reform Committee. The lavish hotel, which...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy