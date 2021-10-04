Two Schuylkill County Businesses Cited by Liquor Control Enforcement

Two Schuylkill County businesses were cited recently for Liquor Control Violations. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, the following businesses will have charges brought before an Administrative Law Judge who has the authority to impose penalties ranging from $50-$1,000 for minor offenses and up to $5,000 for more serious offenses. In addition, the ALJ can also impose a license suspension or revocation of the license based on the severity of the charge brought. The ALJ can also mandate training for the licensee in an effort to educate them on the requirements of being a licensee.