Singapore parliament to debate bill to tackle foreign interference

Cover picture for the articleSINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore’s parliament is set on Monday to debate a proposed law to counter foreign interference that has sparked concerns from opposition parties, rights groups and experts about its broad scope and limits on judicial review. The small and open city-state says it is vulnerable to foreign meddling....

