Fort Worth, TX

Changes At Fort Worth Elementary School After Arson, Suspect Joseph Dorsey In Custody

 5 days ago

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — One person is in custody, accused of breaking into a Fort Worth elementary and setting it on fire.

Late in the evening on October 2 the Fort Worth Fire Department was dispatched to the 1800 block of Barron Lane. When crews arrived they found Atwood McDonald Elementary with active smoke and fire inside.

Crews were able to quickly contain the fire but not before significant damage to the school.

While fighting the fire crews came across a man, later identified as Joseph Dorsey, who they ultimately ended up treating for smoke inhalation and transporting to John Peter Smith Hospital.

(credit: Fort Worth Fire Department)

After Fort Worth Fire arson completed their investigation they determined the fire was intentionally set. Dorsey, 61, was taken into custody after being treated. He is facing burglary and arson charges.

Because of the smoke damage, some classrooms at Atwood McDonald may be closed Monday, October 4, but officials say school will be in session. Drop-off and pick-up locations at the school will be relocated.

Jeffrey Chambers
5d ago

you must be asking yourself " where is the payoff for this crime?" Perhaps he attended the school long ago or worked there and became disgruntled. You never get the " why?" in these stories.

