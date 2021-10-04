CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Not Enough Today’: Eagles Fans Remain Hopeful Despite 42-30 Loss To Kansas City

By Jasmine Payoute
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05dwjp_0cGBQfgz00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The tension and excitement surrounding the match-up between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs was high, from the Eagles looking to improve their record to former coach Andy Reid coming into town.

“You’re not in Kansas anymore, sorry Andy Reid,” fan Mighty G. told CBS3 ahead of the game.

Unfortunately for those passionate fans, Sunday’s game didn’t turn out in their favor, with the Chiefs winning 42-30. Many fans were frustrated and even had their own bits of advice for the Birds.

“I think the Eagles needed a little help. They got their offensive guard out with Lane Johnson,” fan Paul Barrett said. “That doesn’t help. They put in a good performance but not enough today.”

Some feel more hopeful after the game was more competitive than they expected. Any hope of a comeback win was dashed after three Eagles touchdowns didn’t make it on the scoreboard due to penalties.

“They keep calling on the calls on us and not giving us a break. It’s football,” Mighty G said. “I just want them to stop calling these corny calls.”

The Eagles (1-3) head to North Carolina to take on the Panthers next Sunday.

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

