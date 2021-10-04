Prep Girls Golf Division 1 Sectionals: Tight-knit Chi-Hi squad makes program history in first sectional team appearance
The Chi-Hi girls golf team waited anxiously. The Cardinals knew they were close. But after their top golfer came in with a disappointed outlook, the team feared the worst. Those fears turned out to be unfounded as the Cardinals advanced out of Division 1 regionals as a team for the first time since the program returned almost a decade ago after shooting a 415 on Wednesday at regionals in Hudson.
