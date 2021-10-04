CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers Close out 2021 with 4-1 Win

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOKC Dodgers - 4 El Paso Chihuahuas - 1 Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021 – Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark – Oklahoma City, Okla. Game Summary: The Oklahoma City Dodgers closed out their 2021 season and the Triple-A Final Stretch with a 4-1 win against the El Paso Chihuahuas Sunday afternoon at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Starting pitcher Yefry Ramírez (6-4) allowed one run over a season-high 7.0 innings and recorded a season-high 10 strikeouts and Zach McKinstry drove in two of the Dodgers’ four runs in the season finale. The Dodgers (67-62) broke a scoreless tie with two runs in the fifth inning. Drew Avans scored a run on an El Paso throwing error during a pickoff attempt at third base and McKinstry added a RBI single for a 2-0 OKC lead. Meanwhile, Ramírez retired 13 El Paso batters in a row before a walk followed by a RBI single by Ivan Castillo trimmed OKC’s lead to 2-1 in the sixth inning. The Dodgers added runs on sacrifice flies by Avans in the sixth inning and McKinstry in the seventh inning for a 4-1 advantage. El Paso (51-79) brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth inning, but pitcher Kevin Quackenbush went on to record his league-leading 23rd save of the season.

Giants 4, Dodgers 0 – 2021 NLDS Game 1: Logan Webb humiliates the Dodger bats

Due to the hilarious way MLB seeds their postseason, arguably the two best teams in baseball will meet in the NLDS and have just five games to settle things. That started out roughly for the Dodgers tonight, as they got embarrassed by Logan Webb and Walker Buehler gave up two homers in a 4-0 loss.
Dodgers 11, Padres 9: The 1+4 Game

—— As for how things got there, well it was the Dodgers who started out hot, bombing Ryan Weathers for five runs over three innings and jumping out to an early lead. With Max Scherzer on the mound, that seemed like game over, but he actually continued to struggle after not looking sharp against the Rockies. In 5.1 innings, he gave up six runs, five of which were earned.
Dodgers slam 4 HRs in 8th for 11-9 comeback win over Padres

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Corey Seager hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth inning, when the Los Angeles Dodgers went deep four times to rally past the San Diego Padres 11-9. Los Angeles trailed 9-6 before Max Muncy and AJ Pollock began the onslaught by going back-to-back off Emilio Pagán. With one out, Cody Bellinger launched a shot to right field. Pinch-hitter Justin Turner doubled to deep left and scored on Seager’s shot to right with two outs. Mookie Betts hit a solo shot in the seventh to begin the comeback, and Pollock had a two-run homer in the first. The Dodgers remained two games behind NL West-leading San Francisco with four to play. The Giants beat Arizona 1-0.
Buehler earns career-high 15th win, Dodgers beat Padres 2-1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Walker Buehler tossed seven shutout innings to shake off his September slump and earn a career-best 15th victory, and the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the San Diego Padres 2-1 on Tuesday night. The Dodgers still trail the NL West-leading Giants by two games after San Francisco...
Twitter lets MLB Network have it over Giants, Dodgers winning ‘4 of last 11 World Series’

The San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers are locked in a tight race to win the National League West division. That race only got tighter after the Giants lost first baseman Brandon Belt to injury. So it's no surprise the MLB Network, which is majority owned by the league itself, is trying to capitalize on the rivalry as the season comes to a close with a video montage highlighting the history of the two teams over the past 130 years on two different coasts. Yes, the Giants and the Dodgers are long time rivals. Yes, they were rivals on the East Coast before coming to the West Coast. Yes, Bobby Thompson's "shot heard 'round the world" isn't just one of the most iconic moments in Giants-Dodgers lore, it's one of the most iconic moments in all of baseball. Yes ... wait, what!? "While the Giants and Dodgers have combined to win four of the last 11 World Series ... ." Yes, while technically true, the Giants are doing the heavy lifting in that statement — winning the World Series in 2010, 2012 and 2014 — and, well, being crowned the champion of a 60-game regular season with a 16-team postseason tournament isn't exactly the same thing. You can put a big, fat...
Alexander: Dodgers’ comeback recalls memorable 4-plus-1 game

Have we said pennant race baseball can drive you out of your mind if you let it?. As the bottom of the seventh inning began Wednesday night, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was trending on Twitter for exactly the wrong reasons. The Dodgers were trailing San Diego, 9-5, the San Francisco Giants had won and were about to go three games up in the National League West with four to play, and the pitchforks and torches were being readied.
Chihuahuas’ 2021 season comes to an end with 4-1 loss to OKC Dodgers

OKLAHOMA CITY – The El Paso Chihuahuas brought the tying run to the plate in the top of the ninth inning Sunday afternoon but lost to the Oklahoma City Dodgers 4-1 in the 2021 season finale. The Chihuahuas finished their seventh season 51-79, which is the first losing record in team history. El Paso second […]
Dodgers end season 1 win behind Giants in NL West, lose Max Muncy to injury

LOS ANGELES — Remember back in spring training when some predicted the San Diego Padres would put an end to the Dodgers’ streak of division titles?. Well – they did have a hand in it. While the Dodgers were routing the packed-for-the-playoffs Milwaukee Brewers 10-3, the Padres (4-22 over their...
MOVING ON! Dodgers win wild-card game 3 to 1 over the St. Louis Cardinals

The Dodgers beat the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday night in a National League wild-card game, advancing to the Division Series to face their rival San Francisco Giants. Los Angeles beat the Redbirds 3-to-1 at Dodgers Stadium. In a nail-biter of a game, the reigning World Series champions bested the competition thanks to a walk-off from Chris Taylor.
Highlights: Dodgers 0-4 Giants in 2021 MLB NLDS Game 1

Will Smith pops out sharply to second baseman. The Game is Over!. Justin Turner strikes out swinging. 2 out. Trea Turner flies out to center fielder. 1 out. Camilo Doval replaces Tyler Rogers. Phil Bickford replaces Alex Vesia. Brandon Crawford homers on a fly ball to center field. Wilmer Flores...
Logan Webb Carves Dodgers, Giants Win Game 1

It took more than a quarter century of Wild Card-era postseason baseball to give us a series between two of the National League’s most iconic franchises, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants. The chromatic contrast of both teams’ classic-looking threads, and the tone and intensity of Oracle Park, provided a rich backdrop for a Game 1 Giants victory, a 4-0 contest played with the breakneck pace of a minor league game on getaway day.
Bryant makes his mark in Giants' Game 1 win vs. Dodgers

SAN FRANCISCO -- Kris Bryant's final home run with the Chicago Cubs in the playoffs came against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The same can be said for his first postseason long ball in a Giants uniform. Bryant made his presence felt Friday night in the biggest way possible, finishing the...
Webb Gem: Giants Shutout Dodgers 4-0 in Game 1 of NLDS

Most baseball players are given the take sign on a 3-0 count. Buster Posey is not most players. In front of a raucous crowd frantically waving orange towels like their life depended on it, the 12-year-veteran, and three-time World Series champion smashed a Walker Buehler fastball so hard it bounced off one of the smoke stacks atop Levi's Landing before eventually dropping into McCovey Cove.
