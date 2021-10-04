Dodgers Close out 2021 with 4-1 Win

The San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers are locked in a tight race to win the National League West division. That race only got tighter after the Giants lost first baseman Brandon Belt to injury. So it's no surprise the MLB Network, which is majority owned by the league itself, is trying to capitalize on the rivalry as the season comes to a close with a video montage highlighting the history of the two teams over the past 130 years on two different coasts. Yes, the Giants and the Dodgers are long time rivals. Yes, they were rivals on the East Coast before coming to the West Coast. Yes, Bobby Thompson's "shot heard 'round the world" isn't just one of the most iconic moments in Giants-Dodgers lore, it's one of the most iconic moments in all of baseball. Yes ... wait, what!? "While the Giants and Dodgers have combined to win four of the last 11 World Series ... ." Yes, while technically true, the Giants are doing the heavy lifting in that statement — winning the World Series in 2010, 2012 and 2014 — and, well, being crowned the champion of a 60-game regular season with a 16-team postseason tournament isn't exactly the same thing. You can put a big, fat...

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO