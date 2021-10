NORTH ALLEGHENY — Competing in her first Class 2A WPIAL tennis championship, Sewickley Academy sophomore Ashley Close — the No. 4 seed in 2A — made it look easy, cruising to her first WPIAL championship Friday in North Allegheny, defeating No. 2-seeded Ally Bauer of Knoch 6-3, 6-3. Close did not compete in the 2020 WPIAL Class 2A tennis finals last year, but certainly left her mark on the 2021 edition. The sophomore opened the tournament with a pair of 10-0 wins over Burrell’s Caroline Dynka and Valley’s Eden Richey on Thursday, becoming the lone player in the championship bracket to not drop a point through two rounds.

14 DAYS AGO