In advance of the 2021 MLB postseason, let us now rank human beings. Specifically, let us now rank the top 20 players who will be a part of these playoffs. That means that in order for them to be eligible for inclusion on this list -- spoiler forthcoming -- they must currently play for one of the 10 teams in the postseason. For purposes of advancing the word count, we shall now list those 10 postseason teams in descending order of uniform aesthetics: the Brewers, Cardinals, Giants, Yankees, Astros, Dodgers, Red Sox, White Sox, Rays, and Braves.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO