KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs coach Andy Reid is resting and in stable condition after being taken to a hospital following Kansas City’s 30-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. The Chiefs released a statement on Sunday night saying Reid was evaluated by the medical staff in the locker room after the game and was transported to The University of Kansas Health System for further evaluation as a precaution. The Chiefs have lost back-to-back games to the Ravens and Chargers and are in last place in the AFC West.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO