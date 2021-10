Over the summer, the New Orleans Pelicans had a red semicircle painted onto one of the courts at their practice facility in Metairie. It stretches from sideline to sideline and sits a few feet behind the blue 3-point line. It is called the “4-point line.” Its purpose is to incentivize players who are shooters to fire away — even when they are standing in what used to be basketball's no man’s land.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO