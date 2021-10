ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Isotopes wrapped up their home schedule on Monday night and it was one to remember. “I will tell you this, I think this was the most important season that we have ever had here. You know, I just finished my 34th year in baseball and even for me personally, I don’t think I have ever had a more important season under my bet and certainly, we have not had one that’s more important than this,” said Isotopes General Manager John Traub.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO