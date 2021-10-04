CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Ravens Star Lamar Jackson Runs the Ball with Three Seconds Left to Tie Steelers Record

By Jonathan Howard
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There is nothing like the rivalry between the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers, Lamar Jackson added to that today. With 3 seconds to go, the Ravens were up on the Broncos 23-7. They just needed to kneel the ball…but the QB tucked it and ran instead. At first, it...

outsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has A Message For The Ravens

Robert Griffin III sent a message to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday afternoon following the team’s devastating injury news. The Ravens have already been hit hard with the injury bug this preseason. It got even worse on Thursday. Running back Gus Edwards and defensive back Marcus Peters went down with serious injuries during practice. Both could end up missing the entire 2021 season.
NFL
FanSided

Steelers: 3 trade packages for Aaron Rodgers once the season ends

With a quarterback question and his likely availability, here’s how the Pittsburgh Steelers could make an offseason trade for Aaron Rodgers. On Sunday, the 2-1 Green Bay Packers will welcome the 1-2 Pittsburgh Steelers to Lambeau Field. The narrative around the two teams has shifted over the last couple weeks, with Aaron Rodgers rebounding playing well again and Ben Roethlisberger continuing to look like he’s just done.
NFL
Yardbarker

Can the Ravens, Lamar Jackson Find Targets for All of Their Wide Receivers?

With rookie Rashod Bateman poised to make his pro debut, the Ravens suddenly have a multitude of wide receivers that will be looking for targets. The question is how will quarterback Lamar Jackson doll out his passes?. With Bateman back in the lineup, the Ravens wide receivers will consist of...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Lj Era8#Halfbacks
pressboxonline.com

Glenn Clark: Why Record-Tying Run Spits In The Face Of Ravens’ Analytical Mindset

“Grandad, what do you remember about the time they tied the record?”. “Oh, I remember it so vividly. I had just turned the game off and was sitting down for a late dinner. I think it was shrimp scampi. About an hour later my old neighbor Fred stopped by to see if Amazon had accidentally dropped a package off for him at our house. He said, ‘How ’bout that game earlier?’ Now your grandma’s scampi was quite good, so I wanted to hurry him along. ‘Yeah Fred, solid win, see you later.’ But Fred then said, ‘What did you think about them going for the record?’ to which I said, ‘What record? When?’ He said, ‘At the end of the game! They didn’t take a knee so they could get over 100 rushing yards!’ And I said, ‘Who the hell got 100 rushing yards? The running backs were terrible and Lamar Jackson barely ran!’ Then Fred said, ‘No! The team! The team ran for 100 yards!’ And I said, ‘Oh? And that’s some sort of record, pray tell?’ Then Fred said, ‘Well yeah, they tied the Steelers for the longest streak of 100 or more rushing yards in a game!’ And I said, ‘They did now. Isn’t that nice? Well Fred, have a good week now.’ And wouldn’t you know it child, the scampi WAS cold by the time I got back in. I’ve never really forgiven Fred for wasting my time with all of that nonsense.”
NFL
Bleacher Report

Ravens' Lamar Jackson: 'We Should Be Protecting All Quarterbacks in the League'

Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson seemed to voice his displeasure Monday by retweeting fans who complained he wasn't drawing flags for late hits during last weekend's win over the Denver Broncos. On Thursday, Jackson told reporters that he isn't seeking special treatment for himself and advocated for more protection for...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Ravens: Lamar Jackson expected to play in Week 3 despite illness

The Baltimore Ravens have a total of 10 players on their final injury report for their Week 3 meeting with the Detroit Lions. And quarterback Lamar Jackson is one of them. Jackson was a surprise addition to the injury report on Thursday leaving many concerned about his status. But as it turns out, Jackson was simply dealing with a stomach bug and he returned to practice the next day.
NFL
foxbaltimore.com

QB Lock replaces Bridgewater (Concussion) for Broncos against Ravens

DENVER, Co. — Drew Lock is in at quarterback for the Denver Broncos, replacing Teddy Bridgewater in the third quarter against Baltimore. The team says Bridgewater is being evaluated for a concussion. Bridgewater was 7 of 16 passing for 65 yards and a touchdown. Bridgewater beat out Lock for the...
NFL
chatsports.com

Ravens: Some NFL executives reportedly hesitant about Lamar Jackson extension

The Baltimore Ravens know the talent that they have in Lamar Jackson. And it won’t be long before the former MVP is paid like the once-in-a-generation talent that he is. But of course, Jackson isn’t immune to criticism. In fact, he’s more like a lightning rod for it. And while...
NFL
chatsports.com

Baltimore Ravens: Lamar Jackson framed jersey bobble unveiled

Baltimore Ravens fans looking to upgrade their Fan Cave with a new bobblehead are in luck, because our friends at the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum have just dropped a brand new, limited-edition Lamar Jackson bobblehead. The bobblehead – which was manufactured by FOCO – is limited to...
NFL
Yardbarker

Lamar Jackson Making Strides Throwing Ball Downfield

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson leads the NFL in yards-per-pass average. He's not surprised considering the work he put in during the offseason. In Week 3 against the Detroit Lions, Jackson averaged 14.8 air yards/completion, 19.3 air yards/attempt and he threw on average 8.5 air yards past the sticks, according to NextGen Stats. All three statistics are the highest in a game since the start of the 2020 season.
NFL
chatsports.com

Ravens Can Tie Decades-Old Rushing Record Set By Dynasty-Era Steelers Sunday

Did you know that the Pittsburgh Steelers hold the all-time NFL record for the most consecutive 100-yard rushing games as a team? I didn’t until yesterday when I read that the Baltimore Ravens are on the cusp of tying that record; and besides, you would never know it by looking at today’s team.
NFL
The Spun

Ravens Insider Has Update On QB Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed practice on Thursday, casting some doubt on his availability for Week 3. Jackson, who admit that he hurt his hip while flipping into the end zone last Sunday, missed Thursday’s practice due to a stomach bug. Thankfully, the latest update on the former MVP is quite encouraging.
NFL
chatsports.com

Lamar Jackson sits out Baltimore Ravens practice due to sore back

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was sidelined Wednesday with a sore back. Jackson has never missed a game due to injury in his four-year NFL career. The only games in which he didn't play were the 2019 season finale (when the Ravens had already clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC) and Week 12 last season in Pittsburgh (after he had tested positive for COVID-19).
NFL
NBC Sports

Ravens list Lamar Jackson as questionable

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was back at practice as a full participant on Friday, but the team isn’t calling him a sure thing for Sunday’s game against the Lions. Jackson was listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report of the week. He didn’t practice on Thursday because of an illness, but his return to work would suggest that he’ll play and there’s been no other suggestion from the team.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens roundtable: Answering questions about Lamar Jackson, the defense’s ceiling and the AFC North race

A month into the season, the 2021 Ravens have already seen a lot, from a new rash of injuries to a record-setting field goal to an accusation that “player safety is secondary” in Baltimore. With the 3-1 Ravens preparing for Monday’s prime-time game against the Indianapolis Colts, Baltimore Sun reporters Childs Walker and Jonas Shaffer and editor C.J. Doon addressed some of this season’s ...
NFL
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

237K+
Followers
24K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy