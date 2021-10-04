CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renton, WA

Police searching for suspect after man shot in Renton

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 5 days ago
Patrol Lights

RENTON, Wash. — Police said they are searching for a person who shot and injured a man on Sunday night in Renton.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex located at 1140 Edmonds Avenue Northeast.

Police said a group was arguing in the parking when a man who thought he heard a gunshot came outside to find out what was going on.

The man and another person began arguing, which led to the victim being shot in the leg, law enforcement said.

The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center.

Police said the shooter fled in a vehicle just before officers arrived at the scene.

The victim reportedly did not know the shooter.

The investigation is ongoing.

Seattle, WA
KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

