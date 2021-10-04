Clearwater Fire & Rescue crew members save ducklings from storm drain

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – No need to ruffle your feathers, a group of ducklings are now safe thanks to crew members of the Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department.

The brood was pulled out of a storm drain Sunday evening in a neighborhood located at Sky Drive and Sunset Place.

“Teamwork is important no matter the nature of the call,” CFR said in a tweet.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.