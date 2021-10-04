CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Clearwater Fire & Rescue crew members save ducklings from storm drain

By WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff
WFLA
WFLA
 5 days ago

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – No need to ruffle your feathers, a group of ducklings are now safe thanks to crew members of the Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department.

The brood was pulled out of a storm drain Sunday evening in a neighborhood located at Sky Drive and Sunset Place.

“Teamwork is important no matter the nature of the call,” CFR said in a tweet.

